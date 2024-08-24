Jannik Sinner leaves team members after US Open doping case

World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner has made a number of changes to his team following a doping saga that began when he tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March.

Sinner confirmed on Friday in his first press conference since the death of his fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi that he has parted ways. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITA) has announced Tuesday that Sinner bears “no fault or negligence” for the two positive doping tests. The ITA said scientific experts found Sinner's claim that Clostebol entered his system “as a result of contamination by a support team member” to be credible.

Despite the success he has enjoyed with Ferrara and Naldi over the past two seasons, including his first major victory at the Australian Open earlier this year, Sinner said he is looking for a fresh start in light of the ITA ruling.

“These mistakes don't give me the confidence to continue,” Sinner told reporters on Friday before the US Open. “All I need now is some fresh air. You know, I've had a really hard time the last few months. Now I was waiting for the results, and now I just need some fresh air.”

One day after winning the Cincinnati Open, the ITA announced Tuesday that Sinner tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, during a test at the BNP Paribas Open on March 10 and an out-of-competition test on March 18. Sinner was provisionally suspended following the positive test results, but continued to play on tour after a successful appeal.

Sinner alleged that in March a support team member regularly used an over-the-counter spray containing Clostebol to treat his own wound before providing Sinner with daily massages and sports therapy, “resulting in unintentional transdermal contamination.” After an investigation, the ITA accepted Sinner's explanation and determined that the “violation was not intentional.” Sinner was stripped of the prize money and points he had earned at the tournament in Indian Wells, California, but avoided a doping suspension.

On Friday, Sinner said it was a “relief” to have received the verdict: “It's not ideal for a Grand Slam, but in my head I know I didn't do anything wrong. I've been playing with this in my head for months… I've always respected the rules and I will always respect the anti-doping rules.”

Sinner noted that a small amount of Clostebol was found in his system, “0.000000001, so there's a lot of zeros before you get to a 1” and added that he is an “honest player on and off the field.”

Watch Sinner's full press conference below:

Several tennis players took to social media after the ITA ruling, claiming that Sinner was receiving preferential treatment. Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios said that Sinner should be banned for two years.

“Every player who tests positive has to go through the same process. There's no shortcut, there's no other treatment, it's all the same process,” Sinner said. “I know other players are frustrated sometimes. But maybe … they got suspended because they didn't know exactly where (the banned substance) came from.”

Sinner added: “We knew right away, and we knew what had happened. We went right away, and I was suspended for two, three days… But they accepted it very, very quickly, and that's why.”

The Italian will open the US Open on Tuesday against American Mackenzie McDonald in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Contributions: Scooby Axon

