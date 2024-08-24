UTT 2024: Defending champions Goa Challengers upset by debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers; U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai looked bleak again on Saturday as Ultimate Table Tennis found it increasingly difficult to find takers for the empty seats scattered around the main hall.

You know it's a real battle when you can hear even the sound of cool air flowing from central vents 25 to 30 feet above your head in the media gallery for much of the day.

Although the enthusiasm of the spectators was disappointing, this did not affect the intensity in the arena.

On the third day, U Mumba TT made history by beating Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 and debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers surprised reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers 10-5.

There was a brief period when the intensity also radiated from the table, when Mumbas Quadri Aruna left the arena as he was not impressed with the fact that the competition had no judging system.

In the opening game of the first match, a dramatic match point arose when Aruna appealed to referee Sumit Bahri to show the replay on the big screen after he believed he had seen the ball land on his opponent Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's side.

Sathiyan was visibly displeased with the request, shook his head vigorously and insisted that after the point was awarded there would be the customary handshake. This was the first ever victory of the Indian paddlers over the Nigerian in all tournaments.

Sutirthas grand entrance

20-year-old Diya Chitale from Dabang Delhi has won as many as 12 gold, six silver and eight bronze medals in various national and international tournaments in the past two years, but in this match, she was up against Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Sutirtha, who along with her childhood friend Ayhika Mukherjee defeated China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarter-finals of the women's doubles, secured India a historic medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Sutirtha finally ate up and left no crumbs behind, serving with the short-pimple Dr. Neubauer Killer rubber, leaving Chitale gasping for breath at 11-6, 11-7, 11-4.

It was a good day at the office for Manav Thakkar, the first Indian to claim the number 1 position in the U-18 and U-21 categories as he helped his team cross the finish line. Armed with a right-handed shakehand grip, Manav stayed close to the table during both the mixed doubles and singles rounds to outsmart his opponents by picking lengths early and making strategic moves.

Spain's Maria Xiao, who partnered with Manav, used her long handles to take control of her opponents and gave Mumba an 11-8, 11-9, 8-11 victory.

Defending champions humiliated

The SG Pipers started the second match of the day in dominant fashion, ensuring the Challengers recorded two consecutive clean sweeps.

Harmeet's lackluster campaign continued; the 2023 Nationals winner has now lost five of his six singles matches in UTT 2024.

Yashaswini Ghorpade, the U-19 national champion, is also yet to claim a victory in the ongoing iteration. World No. 13 Bernadette Szocs, the top-ranked player in the franchise-based competition, mercilessly destroyed Ghorpade 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 with a whopping 75 percent of her points coming from her serve.

The match was all but over when Szocs and the ever aggressive Manush Shah combined to take two games from Harmeet and Yangzi Liu. With eight points in the bag, the remaining singles matches were nothing but politeness.