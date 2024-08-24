Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Text size
Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test match against England at Old Trafford on Saturday:
Sri Lanka 1st innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)
England 1st Innings 358 (J Smith 111, H Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, P Jayasuriya 3-85)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (overnight: 204-6)
N. Madushka b. Woakes 0
D. Karunaratne c Brook b Forest 27
K. Mendis c Smith b Atkinson 0
A. Mathews c Potts b Woakes 65
D. Chandimal c sub (Singh) b Potts 79
D. de Silva lbw b Potts 11
Ka. Mendis c Root b Atkinson 113
M. Rathnayake c Duckett b Root 10
P. Jayasuriya c Brook b Potts 5
V. Fernando lbw b Woakes 0
A. Fernando not out 0
Extras (lb9, nb1, w6) 16
Total (all out, 89.3 overs, 438 mins) 326
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Madushka), 2-1 (K Mendis), 3-52 (Karunaratne), 4-95 (De Silva), 5-173 (Mathews), 6-190 (Rathnayake), 7- 307 (Ka Mendis), 8-321 (Jayasuriya), 9-322 (F Fernando), 10-326 (Chandimal)
Bowling: Woakes 22-6-58-3; Atkinson 17-2-89-2; Bashir 20-0-77-0 (1nb); Wood 10.2-1-36-1; Potts 17.3-4-47-3 (2w); Root 1.4-0-5-1; Lawrence 1-0-5-0
England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
Match position: England put 205 points ahead of win
Throw: Sri Lanka
Referees: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
TV Referee: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)
