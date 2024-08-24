College football season 2024: what to expect





Welcome to the 2024 college football season, where everyone makes the playoffs! Well, not everyone, but for the first time, 12 schools will play in the college postseason and here's how it'll work.

The dust from realignment has finally settled, and the conference lineups look very different. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are now in the Big Ten. Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona and Utah are now in the Big 12. And SMU, Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley are in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Stanford and new conference mate Boston College are 3,125 miles apart.

With the redistricting, fans are forced to say goodbye to one of the best college rivalry games: Bedlam. Oklahoma will no longer play Oklahoma State after the Big 12 team moved to the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

We did, however, regain an epic rivalry. With the move to the SEC, Texas will now play Texas A&M. That game is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and will be the first meeting between the two in 13 years. It’s safe to say that the 102,000 fans at Kyle Field in College Station will be a little rowdy for that game.

For the first time since 1995, college football will not have either Nick Saban or Jim Harbaugh in its coaching ranks. Saban has retired and now works for ESPN; Harbaugh has gone to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Alabama and Michigan experience a setback? Their fans certainly hope not. Alabama is fifth at the start of the season. Michigan is ninth after winning the national championship last season.

Excluding Saban and Harbaugh, there are only three active coaches who have won a national title. Dabo Sweeney has two at Clemson, Kirby Smart has two at Georgia and Mack Brown, who won one at Texas, is the coach of the Tar Heels at North Carolina.

The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams earn a spot in the 12-team bracket. There is no limit to the number of teams from a single conference that can qualify.

The top four conference winners, according to the CFP Selection Committee, receive a bye in the first round. Then the next four seeds host a first-round game on campus or in a stadium of the higher seeds' choosing.

Imagine Alabama going to play at The Horseshoe in Ohio or Texas going to Happy Valley to face Penn State with the season on the line. Those first round games are December 20th and 21st.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will then be hosted by the New Years Six bowls. The quarterfinals will take place on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

The semifinals aren't until January 9th with the Orange Bowl and then January 10th with the Cotton Bowl. We have our last ever College Football National Championship game, which this year takes place in Atlanta on January 20th.

Georgia is once again the odds-on favorite to win it all. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in both the coaches and Associated Press (AP) preseason polls, and their fans are still angry after they missed out on a playoff berth last year. Georgia was eliminated after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, despite being the undefeated back-to-back champions.

Despite losing quarterback Kyle McCord to Syracuse, Ohio State is the second favorite. The Buckeyes have a hugely talented roster and added standout safety and SEC Freshman of the Year Caleb Downs via the transfer portal. A deep run in the CFP could be in the cards.

New Big Ten member Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll as the Ducks look to improve on a 2023 season that saw the team finish 12-2. Incoming Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel replaces Bo Nix at quarterback, who was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos. Oregon is seeking its first national championship in program history and its first CFP appearance since 2014.

SEC newcomer Texas is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and boasts a loaded roster that includes the strongest quarterback contingent in college football, Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and current starter Quinn Ewers.

Outside of the upper echelons of the polls, much of the focus will likely be on head coach Deion Sanders and whether the Colorado Buffaloes can improve on their 4-8 record from 2023. With coach Prime at the helm, Colorado won its first three games last season, sending the nation into a frenzy before falling off dramatically as the campaign progressed.

Michigan offers an interesting story as a bit of an unknown. After losing Harbaugh, starting QB JJ McCarthy and a host of other players to the NFL, only time will tell if the Wolverines can come close to the heights of last season.

Keep an eye on Florida State: The Seminoles have a bone to pick with the CFP selection committee, as they become the first undefeated team from a major Power 5 conference to be eliminated from the playoffs since its inception in 2014.

Another team that could see a significant drop in performance is Washington, Michigan’s opponent in the national championship game. The Huskies saw a dramatic fall outside the AP Top 25 after head coach Kalen DeBoer left to replace Saban at Alabama. At the same time, several key players left for the NFL, including QB Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze, who were selected eighth and ninth overall, respectively.

The season kicks off on August 24 with the #10 Seminoles and Georgia Tech taking on each other in Dublin, Ireland.