US Open 2024 tennis | TV channel & live stream

He is under enormous pressure at the top of the ATP rankings and will lose points with every result short of the final victory.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have won the Grand Slams together so far in 2024 and will be determined to take the last of the pack.

In women's football, five different stars have won the last five Grand Slam tournaments, with Coco Gauff hoping to defend her first title at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World number one Iga Witek is still not under threat at the top, but she will be determined to win her sixth Grand Slam title in New York in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has gathered everything you need to know about how to watch the US Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2024?

The tournament starts on Monday, August 26, 2024 and runs to the final on Sunday September 8, 2024.

The game starts around 4pm UK time every day.

How to watch and live stream the 2024 US Open in the UK

You can watch the US Open 2024 live on Sky Sport.

Sky Sport can be added to any Sky TV package for just 22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can get the complete sports package plus Netflix for 43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can stream the tournament live via the Sky Go app on a range of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription.

You can also view the action via NOW with a day membership (14.99) or monthly membership (34.99).

NOW can be streamed via a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

