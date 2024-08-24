Word of the week: Tennis. Let's serve up a Grand Slam of court terms | Columnists





The fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year US Open begins Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Why a Grand Slam? “Grand” is used for these most prestigious tournaments, but “slam”? That's a term from bridge, the card game, for a series of winning tricks. Journalist Allison Danzig used grand slam to refer to the feat of American Don Budge, who won all four tennis tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) in 1938, a first. The term was already used in baseball for a bases-loaded home run, and in golf for winning all four season championships, as Bobby Jones did in 1930, also a first. Tennis comes from the Old French word tenez, imperative of tenir, meaning to receive. It is called by the server to let the opponent know that he or she is going to serve. Scoring in tennis includes the words love (no points) and deuce (equal points). The points are 15, 30, 40, and game. If the score is equal to 40, it is “deuce.” Love in this context is of uncertain origin. It may come from the resemblance of a zero to a goose egg; the French word for egg is loeuf, which sounds like love. That is probably just a folk etymology, since the French word for zero is, you guessed it, zro. More likely, it is based on the idea that even a player with zero points still plays for the love of the game, despite the losing score. Similarly, amateur comes from the Latin amare, meaning to love, referring to someone who plays a sport for the love of the game. Deuce, from the Latin duo (two), is based on mathematics. When both teams win three points (40-all), a team must win by two points to win the game. If either team wins one of those two points, it is their ad, meaning they have the advantage if they add one more point before they get to deuce again, they win. Other racquet sports: Ping pong is a synonym for table tennis, and “Ping-Pong” is the registered trademark of Parker Brothers, dating from 1900. Badminton comes from Badminton House, the name of the Duke of Beaufort's Gloucestershire estate, where the game was first played in England. It was taken up by British officers who learned the game in the city of Pune, India. Racquetball comes from rackets, a tennis-like game played with an open hand around 1500, a word of uncertain origin. “Squash” comes from the Latin quassare, to shatter, related to the word quash. The rubber squash ball flattens when it hits the wall. Lacrosse comes from the Canadian French jeu de la crosse, for the game with hook sticks. Crosse is the French word for a hook stick. Originally, lacrosse was a North American Indian game. Lacrosse, Wis., is named after that game, played by the Sioux tribe there. Jai alai, a court game somewhat resembling handball played with a wicker scoop, has the best etymology of all these games. It comes from the Basque jai, celebration, and alai, merry. If you want to know how pickleball got its name, read my column in the August 3 edition of The Berkshire Eagle.

Stewart Edelstein, a Stockbridge resident, is the author of several books, including Dubious Doublets: A Delightful Compendium of Unlikely Word Pairs of Common Origin, from Aardvark/Porcelain to Zodiac/Whiskey, The Covid-19 Zeitgeist: Fifty Essays, and An Alphabetical Romp Through the Flora of Berkshire Botanical Garden from Agave to Zinnia.

