PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for final two days of Rawalpindi Test | Cricket News





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that spectators will have free entry for the remaining two days (Day 4 and Day 5) of the first Test match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The decision was taken with the weekend in mind, allowing families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricket stars and witness the action between the two sides. The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25,” the board said in a statement. The board also decided to refund the amount to the spectators who had bought tickets for the last days of the test match. New curator Earlier, Australian Tony Hemming was hired by the PCB as its new chief curator on a two-year contract. Hemming will oversee the preparation of the pitches for Pakistan's current home series against Bangladesh and the upcoming series against England, which are part of the World Test Championship Cycle. Hemming will replace Zahid as chief curator, who was chief curator from 2004 to 2020 and was reappointed in 2021 by former chairman Ramiz Raja. The former, on the other hand, has worked at several grounds in Australia, including Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania (Hobart). Hemming was also chief conservator in the UAE from 2007-17 and oversaw the making of the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan are in the middle of the WTC standings and will need to win home games to have a chance of reaching the final. However, the pitches in Pakistan favoured the batters, resulting in The Men In Green drawing too often at home. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has been critical of pitches in the past. At WTC you have to win your home games to have a chance of reaching the final. When you think of Pakistan cricket you think of stylish batsmen and fast bowlers with real speed.”

