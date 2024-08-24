NCHSAA Football Finals Scores Week 1 in Gastonia, Shelby Area





After a long wait, the 2024 high school football season has kicked off in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Eleven teams from the region started the season with a win, with one team beating its opponent by 39 points. Below you can see how each team from the three provinces did in week 1, with a brief overview of their performances. HERE IS YOUR SCHEDULE:Here are the 2024 high school soccer schedules in Gastonia and Shelby COACHING PROFILES:Meet the Gastonia and Shelby High School Football Coaches for the 2024 NCHSAA Season Friday evening finals Ashbrook 29, Forest Hills 13: A season after conceding 55 points at home, Ashbrook gets revenge in the season opener. Burns 32, Forestview 7: Burns scored the final 32 points of the game, with quarterback Graham Warlick accounting for two touchdowns. Max Davis also played a key role with an interception, a fumble recovery and a rushing touchdown. Cherryville 20, Avery County 18: The Ironmen survived a late surge from Avery County to earn the first win of coach Patrick Bowman's career. East Lincoln 47, Stuart Cramer 24: East Lincoln won its sixth straight season opener with a high-scoring victory over Stuart Cramer. East Rutherford 45, Bessemer City 0: Bessemer City was no match for East Rutherford in the season opener. Hunter Huss 44, Draughn 0: Huss wins the season opener for the second straight season with a shutout against Draughn. North Gaston 24, East Gaston 7: North Gaston records its first victory over rival East Gaston since 2019, and it also marks the first victory of coach Darrel Wilson's career. North Lincoln 27, West Lincoln 14: Junior running back Shannon Wingate had three rushing touchdowns, helping the Knights end a three-game losing streak to rival West Lincoln. Mountain Island Charter 55, Cabarrus Stallions 6: Grayson Harvey completed 21 of 25 passes for 419 yards and seven touchdowns, with favorite target Justice Washington hauling in nine passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns. Shelby 32, Koningsberg 16 South Point 28, Lincolnton 6: Kham Crawford scored two touchdowns with two points to lead the Red Raiders past Lincolnton.

