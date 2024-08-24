2024 US Open odds, tips, predictions, draw, dates: Proven tennis expert beats Carlos Alcaraz in best bets





The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is upon us, with the 2024 US Open getting underway on Monday morning. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming for the 25th major victory of his career as he returns after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Djokovic is listed at +230 (risk $100 to win $230) in the 2024 US Open odds, while Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite at +185. Alcaraz has won the last two Grand Slams this season and won the 2022 US Open. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open at the start of the season and is one of the contenders for the 2024 US Open at +340. The draw for the 2024 US Open has been announced, so which players should you back with your 2024 US Open bets? Before you make your 2024 US Open picks for the men's singles tournament, you have to see who is backing proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato. Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with renowned coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida, playing against the likes of Robert Farah, now one of the top-ranked doubles players in the world. Onorato, who holds a dual degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, conducts extensive research before placing tennis bets. He studies current form, players’ tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women’s title. Now, Onorato has taken a closer look at the latest US Open 2024 odds and published his coveted best bets to win the tournament. He shares all his picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top 2024 US Open Men's Predictions Onorato beats Alcaraz, the favorite and winner of the last two Grand Slams. The Spaniard lost to Djokovic in the gold medal match in Paris and struggled in his return to hard courts earlier this month. Alcaraz lost in three sets to Gael Monfils in Cincinnati despite going into the match as a huge -1400 favorite. There are several threats to knock Alcaraz out of the second quarter of the draw, including big servers Jack Draper and Hubert Hurkacz. If Alcaraz gets past both of them, he will likely have to beat Sinner and Djokovic to win the title. It is difficult to justify his price to win the tournament, given that predicted draw has left him as a slight favorite at various times.Check out who else you can support and fade here. How do you make your picks for the 2024 US Open men's tournament? Onorato provides a full overview with several best bets, including a bet on a big outsider that goes over 10-1. You can only see his US Open 2024 picks and analysis on SportsLine. Who will win the 2024 US Open and which huge outsiders could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's 2024 US Open betting picks, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future victoriesand find out. 2024 US Open Men's Odds, Top Contenders See the full US Open 2024 men's selections, predictions and best bets here.

Carlos Alcaraz +185

Novak Djokovic +230

Jannik Sinner +340

Alexander Zverev +950

Daniil Medvedev +1600

Andrei Rublev +3800

Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000

Holger Rune +5500

Taylor Fritz +6500

Ben Shelton +6500

Frances Tiafoe +6500

Matteo Berrettini +8000

Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000

Hubert Hurkacz +10000

Lorenzo Musetti +11000

Tommy Paul +11000

Alex De Minaur +11000

Casper Ruud +11000

