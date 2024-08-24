What's the Wild's next big move after signing Faber? – Minnesota Wild

Last month, the Minnesota Wild locked up a crucial piece of their future by signing Brock Faber to an eight-year, $68 million contract. With the teams home grown, feeling–Good machine safe, the Wild have most of their key players in place for the highly anticipated and eagerly anticipated 2025-26 season.

Yes, that’s the same 2025-26 season that Wild fans have been pining for since the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The same 2025-26 season that will see the Wild reclaim over $13 million in salary cap space and escape their self-inflicted financial hell. Wild fans had that same 2025-26 season pegged for the team to hit free agency, flush with cash, and ready to make moves to cement a serious Stanley Cup run.

But with just one season between the Wild and their financial freedom, what should have been an exciting time has been thwarted once again, thanks to a flurry of veteran extensions. Bill Guerin seems to be in his Oprah era, eagerly offering generous contracts to any and all willing audiences. And it's easy to lose track of how You get 4 million dollars!, you get 7 million dollars! and 4.5 million dollars for the man in the back without a shirt! ultimately affect the bigger picture.

So, where exactly does this stand? How much of the $13 million has already been committed? Will there still be a chance to land a big free agent? Is everything ruined before it could even begin?!

Okay, let's collectively take a deep breath, heed the wisdom of contemporary philosopher and supreme thinker Lil Jon, and back, back, back. Now, let's stop and wiggle it let's see what we can do to answer some of those questions.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman shared in a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast that the projected salary cap for the 2025-26 season will be just under $93 million. That’s nearly a $5 million jump from last season’s $88 million cap. To keep things fair, we’re using $92.5 million as the projected salary cap for the 2025-26 season. All contract numbers indicate the projected 2025-26 cap hit for the listed player.

Attackers (9):

Kirill Kaprizov ($9 million)

Matt Boldy ($7 million)

Joel Eriksson Oak ($5.25 million)

Mats Zuccarello ($4.13 million)

Marcus Foligno ($4 million)

Ryan Hartman ($4 million)

Yakov Trenin ($3.5 million)

Freddy Gaudreau ($2.1 million)

Liam Hgren (0.89 million)

Defense (5):

Brock Faber ($8.5 million)

Jared Spurgeon ($7.58 million)

Jonas Brodin ($6 million)

Jake Middleton ($4.35 million)

Zach Bogosian ($1.25 million)

Goalkeepers (1):

Filip Gustavsson ($3.75 million)

Buyout: $1.67 million

Salary ceiling 2025-2026: ~$72.95 million

That's 15 players under contract on a 23-man roster, giving Minnesota just under $20 million to fill those final eight roster spots. That doesn't include upcoming restricted free agents Marco Rossi, Jesper Wallstedt, Marat Khusnutdinov or Jakub Lauko, nor upcoming UFAs like Declan Chisholm. If any of them return, they'll eat up that money, but it will leave Minnesota with one less roster spot to fill.

But $19.5 million for eight roster spots isn't the Looney Toons Bulging Heart Eyes The number that many cap-savvy Wild fans were hoping to see for Minnesota. And while it’s fair to assume Minnesota will need to acquire at least one, maybe two players via trade or free agency to realize their goal of a deep Cup run, the team is still in a significantly better position than their cap situation would indicate thanks to some smart drafting.

Depending on WHOYouto askThe Wilds prospect pool is somewhere between 5th and 11th. Despite what the notoriously masochistic fanbase will tell you, that's undeniably solid for a team that has drafted in the top 10 just once in the last 12 years.

It also means the Wild have several real, cap-friendly solutions, several of which just happen to become NHL-ready at the right time. So, who's ready to fill those 2025-26 roster holes? Let's take a look at who's waiting in the wings.

It’s increasingly likely that the Wild will eventually return all of their forwards, with the exception of Liam Hgren, including Riley Heidt, to their teams this season, if only because that would leave no room for meaningful playing time.

Next summer it will be a different story.

At the very least, Guerin will likely be tasked with finding a roster spot for highly anticipated KHL star Danila Yurov, whom the Wild have yet to sign. Yurov excelled as a 20-year-old center in the KHL last season and brings a dynamic, high-end skillset that Minnesota desperately needs under center. Having played three or more professional seasons by this time next year, we expect Yurov to be NHL-ready and provide the Wild with a plug-and-play solution at an entry-level price.

Which brings us back to the uncertainty surrounding Rossi and Khusnutdinov's future. Rossi, the subject of often trade rumorsand Khusnutdinov are both small left-handed centers with expiring contracts. They will likely compete for the same roster spot.

If Rossis' trajectory is to be believed and we have no real reason not to believe in the All-Rookie team member, it would be baffling if the Wild didn't capitalize on the value proposition he provides. We'll see what Khusnutdinov brings in his first full NHL season, but all signs point to this being an intriguing story for Minnesota.

De Wild doesn't have any obvious solutions on the back-end, apart from one big exception: Zeev Buium (unsigned). You may have heard about it? After a stunning 50-point freshman campaign with Denver, Guerin will no doubt be eager to hoist the 2024 national champion and First-Team All-American into a Wild jersey for the 2025-26 season.

Minnesota’s most intriguing developments almost certainly come in goal. It’s almost certain we’ll see Wallstedt, who the Wild expect to be their franchise goalie in St. Paul full-time for 2025-26. After a disappointing season, all eyes will be on Gustavsson to return to the form that earned him his $3.75 million contract. However, a hot start from Gustavsson could just as easily be his ticket out of town, allowing Wallstedt to make the move to the Wild’s No. 1 goalie.

A vacancy in St. Paul also creates an opportunity for Samuel Hlavaj ($875K), the undrafted free agent and resident exercise bike maulerto show if he is capable of greater things. Hlavaj has impressed on international duty for Slovakia at the last two World Cups and could be positioned as the next hidden gem of the Wild scouting team. At the very least, he seems like a solid insurance option for a bargain.

Okay, that was a lot. Let’s assume Rossi, Wallstedt, and Khusnutdinov remain on bridge deals (using Evolving-Hockeys’ current contract projections), Yurov and Buium make next season’s roster, and see where the roster goes from there:

Rossi (three years, $3.4 million AAV)

Khusnutdinov (two years, $860K)

Yurov (ELC, $950K)

Buium (ELC, $950K)

Wallstedt (three years, $1.9 million)

= 8.06 million

Projected remaining cap: $11.49 million

Places still to be filled: 3 (~3.8 million per spot)

Now that we've established the bare minimum of what the Wild can reasonably expect for their salary cap in 2025-26, let's take a look at some free agents who could be in the picture.

With the above players, the Wild will still need to sign a forward and two defensemen. With their top-4 defensive core signed and Buium on the horizon, the back-end solutions will likely be cost-effective options (think Chisholm and Merrills at $1-1.2 million) that can fill the decidedly unglamorous roles of 6th and 7th defensemen. That will allow Guerin to allocate more of his remaining cap space to his struggling offensive depth.

That’s also where we’ll be focusing our attention. The 2025 UFA class up front is noticeably unglamorous, filled with aging players, something the Wild are certainly looking to do. But if we look through it, we can still find some intriguing names on the UFA and trade market.

Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG, UFA)

Perhaps the Wild's best and least complicated offensive acquisition, the speedy winger with power-play potential has already made it clear he's looking for a change of scenery. Concerns about his size, durability and lack of playoff production would be reasons to offer him a long-term deal worth more than the $6 million he is currently receiving.

Martin Necas (CAR, $6.5 million through 2025-26)

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to see Necas in a Wild jersey. A big, strong, talented center, Necas would be a dream signing. With his current contract running through the 2025-26 season, he’s likely just that, a dream. Given the Carolina Hurricanes’ similar playoff aspirations, Minnesota’s return would be substantial, likely centered around multiple high-end prospects, including Rossi.

Blake Coleman (CGY, $4.9 million through 2026-27)

Coleman would be a great option for the Wild to add offensive depth with a championship pedigree. Coming off a career-high 30-goal season, Coleman is a speedy forward who excels at killing penalties. He brings durability and tenacity to a team that would benefit greatly from his experience and skill set. The Flames have no real playoff aspirations and massive cap flexibility, making them a good financial fit for the Wild. The fit seems great, too, as Coleman simply feels like a Guerin-esque player.

Another Brock (NYI or VAN, UFA)

Yeah, yeah, you knew this list had to have at least one hometown option on it, so let's consider the possibility of the Wild adding another Brock: Nelson or Boeser. Brock Nelson and Brock Boeser are UFAs next summer on similar $6 million and $6.5 million contracts, respectively. But both players have reservations: Nelson turns 34 next fall. Boeser is coming off a season in which he scored 40 goals and had 73 points. Both are career highs, and it appears he may be out of reach for the Wild, especially with that Kaprizov contract looming.