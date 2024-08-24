Sports
Brazil has set high medal goals
Brazil's Paralympic athletes face the challenge of collecting a record number of medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and achieving a place in the top eight in the rankings.
At Tokyo 2020, Brazil collected 72 medals, including 22 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze. Swimming and track and field athletes dominated, and the invincible blind footballers delivered again.
There was also a historic first goalball gold for the men, and for the women there was Para powerlifting, Para judo and Para canoeing.
Our athletes arrive in Paris in their best form, after a very productive route to the Paralympic Games, having achieved their best ever records at their respective world championships over the past three years, said high performance director Jonas Freire.
To be a champion you must think like a champion
Our expectation is to reach 70 to 90 podiums in Paris. Another goal of the committee is for Brazil to remain in the top eight of the medal table, Freire added.
The Brazilian Paralympic Committee expects Brazilian athletes to put in their best ever campaign at the Paralympic Games.
Mariana D'Andrea is ready to take another step forward after causing a major upset in the women's powerlifting final in Tokyo by beating China's Xu Lili.
To become a champion, you have to think like a champion, train like a champion and have the attitude of a champion, the two-time Paralympic athlete said. That's how I think, and that's how I'm going to do it, she said.
Brazil has other great athletes in other sports
Freire chooses table tennis player Bruna Alexandre, who will be the first Brazilian Paralympic athlete (male or female) to participate in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024.
And then there is Brazil's most successful swimmer at Tokyo 2020: swimmer Carol Santiago.
Brazil is a powerhouse in Paralympic sports because it has excellent athletes in several sports. Track and field and swimming are obviously the athletes who win the most medals at the Paralympic Games, but Brazil also has other great athletes in other sports, Freire said.
Santiago became Paralympic champion in the 50m freestyle S13, 100m freestyle S12 and 100m breaststroke SB12 and won silver (4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay) and bronze (100m backstroke). The team won a total of 23 swimming medals.
Triple gold and a place in history
She became the first Brazilian swimmer to win three gold medals at the same edition of the Games.
There is also an exciting new face for the Games. All eyes are on S5 world champion Samuel de Oliveira, who is competing in his first Games. Oliveira, known in Brazil as Samuka, lost his arms when he received an electric shock while flying a kite.
The Invincibles are ready again
Excellence is the watchword for the blind soccer team, as Brazil seeks a sixth consecutive gold medal. Eight teams compete in Paris, with Argentina, Morocco, France, China, Japan, Colombia and Turkey hoping to ruin Brazil's great run.
Raimundo Mendes, better known as Nonato, crowned a solo dribble and toe-poke past Dario Lencina to claim gold medal victory over Argentina at Tokyo 2020. He is already looking beyond these Games.
“I don't plan to retire after Paris,” Nonato said. “I still have the same desire to win, because for me it's an honor to serve my country by playing football, something I really enjoy, a passion from my childhood. This motivates me every day to give the best of myself.
Brazil will also defend their goalball title after winning the country's first gold medal in the sport in Tokyo. Josemarcio Sousa and Leomon Moreno scored hat-tricks in the 7-2 final against China.
Mental strength is the key
“The physical part will be important. But it is the mental part that will bring the victory,” Sousa said.
“If you win the semi-final and you are ‘dead’, you have to have the psychology to say ‘now we have to continue, we have to become champions’. And the physical part will follow what the brain can achieve.”
Para-canoeist Fernando Rufino De Paulo, nicknamed the Steel Cowboy, leads an eight-man team, Brazil's largest delegation, to Paris.
De Paulo is the reigning Paralympic VL2 champion and the 39-year-old also has three world gold medals to his name.
The fastest in the world
There is much expectation in Para athletics with sprinter Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos hoping to repeat his Tokyo success. He sent a warning to his rivals after becoming the 100m T47 champion for the fourth time at the 2024 Kobe World Championships.
The work we do for these big events and coming here and giving 100 percent makes me really happy. It's an 11-year career and you just got more scared in the end. Being the fastest in the world is inspiring more people and more athletes, Ferreira said.
