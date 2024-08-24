How to watch Oregon State football in 2024





The Oregon State Beavers are set to embark on a truly unique college football season following the split of the Pac-12. The Beavers, led by first-year head coach Trent Bray, are one of two teams left in the conference, along with Washington State. Both programs play a sort of hybrid schedule in 2024with Oregon State playing its season opener against Idaho State in Corvallis on August 31. Below you’ll find the channels you need to watch Oregon State football this season, as well as where to find them on cable and streaming services. The CW In May, Oregon State and Washington State struck a deal with The CW and Fox Sports to broadcast most of both teams’ home games. So Beaver fans who want to support their team this fall will need access to The CW. The following Oregon State football games will air on The CW in 2024: State of Idaho (August 31)

Purdue (September 21)

Colorado State (October 5)

UNLV (October 19)

State of San Jose (November 9)

Washington State (November 23) The channel is easy enough to find on the major cable services. It can also be found via the website of the network. Comcast Xfinity: 307, 1197 COURT: 17 Spectrum: 12, 784 If fans don't have cable, there are plenty of streaming options to watch the network. How to Stream The CW FOX The following Oregon State games will be broadcast on FOX this season: Oregon (September 14)

@ Boise State (November 29) The station is available with an antenna and is included with every major cable service. Oregon State games that air on FOX can also be streamed on Live broadcast from FOX Sport. CBS Sports Network These Oregon State games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network this fall: @ San Diego State (September 7)

@ Nevada (Oct 12)

@ Air Force (16 Nov.) The CBS station is available with an antenna and is carried by every major cable service. The network also carries CBS Live Sports HQ on her website. Jarrid Denney covers high school sports and Oregon State for the Statesman Journal. He can be reached at [email protected] or at X@jarrid_denney We occasionally recommend products and services of interest. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not influence our reporting.

