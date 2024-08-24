Sathiyan upsets world number 20; U Mumba TT defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6









YEAR |

Updated: Aug 24, 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]August 24 (ANI): Veteran Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran began his historic fifth season in the colours of Dabang Delhi TTC with a sensational win over world number 20 Quadri Aruna, the highest-ranked male player in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Sathiyan struggled to find his footing in his first match of the season and immediately found himself 7-0 down to his much higher-ranked opponent. Aruna won the match comfortably but the Indian Olympian came back with some solid defence and assertive smashers in the second and third games to win with two 11-9 scorelines to claim the match. Sathiyan's victory over Aruna was his first against the African table tennis great in his career.

The franchise league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Despite Sathiyan's strong start for Dabang Delhi TTC, Sutirtha Mukherjee regained control of the tie for her team U Mumba TT in the first women's singles match. Sutirtha defeated young Diya Chitale in three straight games, setting the stage for a tantalising mixed doubles match.

Sathiyan returned to the table for the mixed doubles with partner Orawan Paranag. Meanwhile, we saw the first appearance of the season for Manav Thakkar, as well as Spain’s Maria Xiao. Despite their limited interaction so far, Manav and Xiao showed impeccable coordination to win the match in favor of U Mumba TT, putting their team on the verge of a historic victory.

Manav then took on debutant Andreas Levenko in the second men's singles of the match and raced into a 2-0 lead to pull U Mumba TT over the line and help them secure their first win over Dabang Delhi TTC in IndianOil UTT. Paranang later defeated Xiao in the second women's singles to limit the damage of the defeat for the Delhi team.

Tomorrow’s matches will mark a quick turnaround for the teams involved. Dabang Delhi TTC are scheduled to host Chennai Lions at 5:00 PM while U Mumba TT will take on Jaipur Patriots at 7:30 PM. Detailed scores:

U Mumba TT bt Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6:

Quadri Aruna lost to Sathiyan G. 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11)

Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4)

Manav/Xiao bt Sathiyan/Orawan 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11)

Manav Thakkar defeated Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11)

Maria Xiao lost to Orawan Paranag 1-2 (11-10, 9-11, 5-11). (CROP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/sathiyan-upsets-world-no-20-u-mumba-tt-beat-dabang-delhi-ttc-9-620240824230634

