Shikhar Dhawan: What will 'Gabbar' be remembered for in world cricket? | Cricket News

2004 U-19 World Cup: Early signs

NEW DELHI: Former India men's cricket team opener, Shikar Dhawan announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, ending a career that spanned more than a decade and 269 matches in which he scored 10,867 runs at an average of almost 40. He last appeared for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.Dhawan announced his retirement in a social media post. In a video message, Dhawan said, “It is important to turn the page to move on in life and that is why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket… I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for India for so long. I tell myself that don't feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, be happy that you played for your country.” Although he made his debut for the Indian senior team in 2010, Dhawan made his first impression in international cricket in 2013, on his Test debut against the mighty Australians in Mohali. He scored an 85-ball hundred, the fastest by a debutant, and went on to score 187 runs in the innings.However, his most impressive career stats came in One Day Internationals (ODIs). In 164 innings of 167 ODIs, Shikhar scored 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11 and at a strike rate of 91.35. He became the second fastest Indian to score 6,000 runs in ODIs, behind only Virat Kohli Dhawan achieved the feat in just 143 matches. He retires as one of only eight batters to have amassed over 5,000 runs in ODIs while maintaining an average of over 40 and a strike rate of over 90.But now that he has announced his retirement after being dropped from the Indian team for over a year and going unnoticed, the question remains: What will be the legacy of Shikhar Dhawan, once considered a modern great? Which ‘Gabbar’ of Indian cricket will be remembered? The answer lies in his consistent and valuable performances in ICC tournaments, especially ICC ODI events, World Cup and Champions Trophy.Long before he made his debut for the senior India team, Shikhar showed his skills at the Under-19 level. At the 2004 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, Dhawan finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 505 runs at a strike rate of 93.51 and an average of 84.16.

Dhawan hit a total of three centuries and one half-century in the tournament and although India lost to Pakistan in the semi-final, he was named Player of the Tournament. With 505 runs, Dhawan held the record for most runs in a single edition of the Under-19 World Cup until 2022, when South African Dewald Brevis broke it by scoring another run.

ICC Champions Trophy2013: The Making of Shikhar Dhawan

England and Wales hosted the Champions Trophy in 2013. Before the Champions Trophy, Dhawan played 5 ODIs for India between 2010 and 2011, scoring just 69 runs. However, his stellar performance in Test matches against Australia in 2013 earned him a place back in the ODI team.

Statistically, 2013 was Dhawan's best year in ODIs as he scored 1162 runs in 26 matches at an average of 50.52 with a strike rate of 97.89. So he didn't just score runs, he scored them at a fast pace. The icing on the cake was his performance in 2013 CT.

After 2011, Dhawan returned to the ODI team in the 2013 Champions Trophy, when he was given the responsibility of opening for India in the Champions Trophy. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored a tournament-high 363 runs in just 5 outings.

Dhawan began his campaign with consecutive centuries against South Africa and West Indies respectively. He then scored 48 against Pakistan, 68 against Sri Lanka and in the rain-affected final against hosts England he played a match-winning knock, scoring 31 from 24 balls.

His best knock came in India's opening match against the Proteas in Cardiff, where he smashed Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Rory Kleinveldt and Ryan McLaren all over the field to score his maiden ODI century. He was eventually bowled out on 114, which came in just 94 balls with one six and twelve fours.

With an average of 90.75 and a batting average of 101.39, Dhawan was voted player of the tournament.

After winning the player of the tournament award, Dhawan said: “I had dreamt of this, I am really happy with it… The bouncy courts suit my game. I have been working hard during the training and warm-up games. It makes it extra special because I have not played in the team for a few years.”

ICC World Cup 2015: The rise and rise of Dhawan

After becoming a key player in India's ODI set-up following his brilliant performance in the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhawan continued his good form in the 2015 ODI World Cup.

He started his campaign on a high, scoring 72 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's opening match at Adelaide Oval. He also scored two centuries in the tournament, one against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and another against Ireland.

His most glorious and pleasing knock of the tournament came against South Africa, again, at the MCG. In all three previous meetings India had with SA in World Cups (1992, 1999, 2011), they had been thrashed by the Proteas. In the 2015 World Cup too, South Africa had a fearsome line-up with the likes of Steyn, Morkel, Imran Tahir, AB de Villiers Faf, Hashim Amla and de Kock in the team.

When India opted to bat first, they had to put pressure on SA straight away. But Rohit Sharma was ducked in the third over. The occasion was big and the team was under pressure. Dhawan stood his ground, taking on all the South African bowlers and building crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Dhawan scored 137 runs and hit 18 boundaries in his knock, including two sixes. India emerged victorious against South Africa for the first time in the World Cup by 130 runs.

Shikhar was India's top scorer in the tournament with 412 runs in 8 matches. He averaged 51.50.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Attack continues

Shikhar's bat continued to plague the opposition in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Dhawan's magnificent performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy was a continuation of his form from the previous edition. He started the tournament with a solid 68 against Pakistan in the opening match.

In the next match against Sri Lanka, Dhawan showed his batting skills by scoring a brilliant century for 125 runs. He continued his good form against South Africa, with a valuable 78.

With 338 runs in 5 innings at an average of 67.60, Dhawan emerged as the top scorer of the tournament and won the Golden Bat Award for the second time in a row.

ICC World Cup 2019: The Last Dance

India started their World Cup campaign on a positive note, by comfortably winning against South Africa in the first group match. The next match was against Australia at The Oval. This match was significant given that Australia ended India's 2015 World Cup campaign in the semi-finals.

Against a formidable bowling line-up of Starc, Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, Dhawan displayed batting master-class of the highest order and scored a brilliant century. He scored 117 runs from 109 balls, hitting 16 fours during his innings, as India defeated Australia by 36 runs.

The century against Australia turned out to be his last appearance for India in ICC events. He was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injury.

An undisputed champion of ICC ODI events

Now that Shikhar Dhawan has decided to retire, it is hard to deny that he is an absolute key player for India when it comes to ICC ODI events.

Shikhar Dhawan's performances in ICC 50-over tournaments, including ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies, are exceptional. In the 20 innings he played in these tournaments, he scored six centuries and crossed the 50-run mark ten times.

Dhawan's average in these tournaments is the highest among the 51 batters who have scored at least 1000 runs, slightly higher than Virat Kohli's average of 64.55. The list includes Sir Vivian Richards, Saeed Anwar and Kane Williamson.

If we look at his World Cup performances separately, Dhawan averaged 53.70 over ten innings. His Champions Trophy record is even more remarkable, averaging 77.88 over the same number of innings.