Final scores for South Georgia high school football games, check out Locker Room Report





ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) – It's Week 2 for the South Georgia High School football team. Below you will find a list of games we discussed. And don't forget to watch Report dressing room extension for more South Georgia football coverage. 6A Lowndes vs. Mt. Zion – END: Lowndes 62, Mt. Zion 0

Valdosta vs Mundys Mill – END: Valdosta 55, Mundy 22

Tift County vs. Gadsden County – END: Gadsden 45, Tift 7

Colquitt County v. Monroe – END: Colquitt 52, Monroe 14 5A Lee County vs. Hapeville Charter – FINAL SCORE: Lee 66, Hapeville 6

TCC vs Cairo – FINAL: TCC 44, Cairo 14

Coffee vs Ware County – FINAL: Coffee 20, Ware 16 3A Bainbridge v Cook – END: Cook 13, Bainbridge 10

Dougherty @ Toombs County – END: Toombs 55, Dougherty 14

Westover vs. Bradwell Institute – END: Westover 40, Bradwell 7 2A Sumter County vs. Griffin – END: Sumter 31, Griffin 0

Crisp County @ Lovett – END: Lovett 30, Crisp 7 A Div I Thomasville vs. Pelham END: Thomasville 40, Pelham 7 A Div II Seminole County vs. Chattahoochee – END: Seminole 27, Chattahoochee 13

Early County @ Lagrange – FINAL: Lagrange 53, Early 0

Pataula Charter vs. Northside Methodist Academy – END: Pataula 20, Northside 11

Terrell County @ Calhoun County – END: Calhoun 40, Terrell 14

Randolph-Clay @ Cottonwood FINAL: Cottonwood 22, Randolph-Clay 0

Turner County vs. Tiftarea Academy – END: Tiftarea 34, Turner 20

Clinch County v. Wilcox County – FINAL: Clinch 12, Wilcox 7

Worth County @ Irwin County – FINAL STANDINGS: Irwin 55, Worth 46

Berrien @ Lanier County – FINAL: Lanier 41, Berrien 40

Baconton Charter @ Atkinson County – END: Atkinson 40, Baconton 16

Mitchell County @ Dooly County – END: Mitchell 30, Dooly 20

Schley County v. Hawkinsville – END: Schley County 47, Hakinsville 23

STEM vs Central – END: Central 37, STEM 20 GIAA 11-MAN Brookwood @ Terrell Academy – END: Terrell 40, Brookwood 23

Deerfield-Windsor vs Mount de Sales – END: Deerfield 35, Mount de Sales 14

Southland Academy vs Westfield School – END: Westfield 47, Southland 7

Sherwood Christian @ Vidalia Heritage Academy – FINAL: Sherwood 50, Vidalia 8

Valwood @ Brookstone – END: Valwood 39, Brookstone 21 GIAA 8-MAN Grace Christian @ David Emanuel Academy – FINAL: David Emanuel 52, Grace Christian 21

Georgia Christian @ Memorial Day – FINAL: Georgia Christian 48, Memorial Day 0

Westwood @ St. Marys Academy – FINAL SCORE: Westwood: 52, St. Marys 12

Crisp Academy @ Covenant Academy – END: Covenant 13, Crisp 12

