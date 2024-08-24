Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beats Quadri Aruna In UTT Match | Chennai News





Chennai: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated the higher ranked Aruna paintings in the first men's singles match, but that ultimately proved not to be enough, as Dabang Delhi TTC lost 6-9 to U Mumba TT in the Ultimate table tennis (UTT) draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Sathiyan won by a score of 4-11, 11-9, 11-9. Against the highest ranked male player in this season of UTT, the Indian struggled early in the match and trailed 0-7 in the opener. After losing the first game, Sathiyan won the second and third games by an identical margin. In the other tie, captain Manush Shah led Ahmedabad SG Pipers from the front as they defeated Athlead Goa Challengers 10-5.

Results: U Mumba TT bt Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6: Quadri Aruna lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11); Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4); Manav Thakkar/Maria Xiao bt Sathiyan/Orawan Paranag 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11); Manav by Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11); Xiao lost 1-2 to Orawan (11-10, 9-11, 5-11). Ahmedabad SG Pipers bt Athlead Goa Challengers 10-5: Lilian Bardet bt Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-6); Bernadette Szocs vs Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3); Manush Shah/Szocs bt Harmeet/Yangzi Liu 2-1 (4-11, 11-10, 11-9); Manush vs. Mihai Bobocica 2-1 (11-7, 11-7, 10-11); Reeth Rishya lost to Liu 0-3 (6-11, 5-11, 5-11). agencies We have also recently published the following articles Assembly working days decrease: from 210 in the 12th to 119 in the 14th House

