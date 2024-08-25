Sports
Colorado Avalanche Opinion Story: Valeri Nichushkin's Huge Contract Was a Mistake from the Start
To the dismay of some fans, Valeri Nichushkin will likely be wearing a Colorado Avalanche uniform in a few months.
The troubled winger is currently suspended until November while he enters the third phase of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. After winning their third Stanley Cup In 2022, the Avalanche won the championship in franchise history and awarded Nichushkin an eight-year, $49 million contract in a deal that has proven to be an unprecedented disaster thus far.
According to a former Russian national team scout who claims to be a confidant of Nichushkin, the 29-year-old is on track to return in November, though he must first be cleared to play by the NHL and NHLPA. In other words, the end of the suspension does not necessarily guarantee that Nichushkin will be allowed back on the ice. Of course, that depends on his recovery, and we can all hope that he is on track. This same scout, Sergey Fedotov, also reported that Nichushkin initially entered the Player Assistance Program due to sleep issues.
According to Nichushkin, the picture is 95% clear: he will return in November fully fit, train, work with a psychologist and continue the season. That's it, he told Sports.Ru. In November, Valeri Nichushkin will return to Colorado in good shape and start playing. There are no other questions. He has all the bans on exchanges.
Fedotov also reported that Nichushkin has the support of fellow Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, but there are potentially several people who would like to see him take a walk, including franchise owner Stan Kroenke. That said, if Nichushkin does get to skate in November, he would be on a very short leash. Also not discussed are the lessons Colorado could learn from this saga.
Nichushkin contract was risky all the time
The Nichushkin situation was a double-edged sword. He became an instant star during Colorado’s Stanley Cup run, and of course, recency bias can affect one’s decision-making. Aside from a few seasons with the Dallas Stars earlier in his career, Nichushkin hasn’t played anything close to a full season. He played in 79 of 82 games for the Stars in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 campaigns, respectively. Nichushkin played in 65 games for the Avalanche in 2019-20, his first year with the team. He hasn’t topped that total since. But he was such a star in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs that Colorado felt obligated to reward him with a huge deal. In reality, Nichushkin was consistently inconsistent for much of his career until his breakthrough season in 2021-22. In retrospect, the Avalanche probably should have let him go.
Some might say, Well, that's easy to say. You wouldn't be wrong either. But despite his incredible success during that Cup campaign, Nichushkin didn't have a huge sample size. He wasn't like MacKinnon, for example, who averaged 99 points per year since the 2017-18 season and just finished the best season of his career by winning both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award, becoming the 24th player in NHL history to win both awards in the same season. Now there's a guy who made that much money. Is Nichushkin even remotely in the same league? Not quite. He's undoubtedly talented, but his biggest asset over the past few seasons has been his ability to get into trouble, and that's not worth $6 million a year. Simply put, some players deserve that check, and others, like Nichushkin, are drastically overpaid. 47 points, 52 points, and 53 points weren't worth that much in the first place.
I’m not a fan of looking back; we should always look forward, but analyzing the past can help us avoid repeating the same mistakes in the future. Think about where Colorado would be today if Nichushkin were to leave and Darcy Kuemper could stay. Say what you will about Darcy; he got a lot of unnecessary hate from fans. The man went up against the best goalie in the world and helped them win three of four games by one goal while battling an eye injury. During the playoffs, he had to visit an optometrist two to three times a day to retrain the injured eye. Imagine the pain and nerves Kuemper must have felt going up against a historically superior team in the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were trying to become the first three-time Stanley Cup champions since 1983 New York IslandersWe didn't have to take the Georgiev route, but here we are.
And finally, this contract and cheap goaltending is the epitome of buying your hockey gear at a flea market. It will probably fail miserably.
