Manu Shah helps debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers to victory over reigning champions; U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi





Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stunned world number one. 20 Quadri Aruna. Captain Manush Shah led Ahmedabad SG Pipers from the top spot to give the debutants their maiden win in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024. Shah defeated two-time Olympian Mihai Bobocica 2-1 in their match after partnering Bernadette Szocs to equal the score in the mixed doubles, while the Ahmedabad team defeated reigning champions Goa Challengers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Ahmedabad SG Pipers got off to a great start thanks to a great performance from Frenchman Lilian Bardet, who made up for his defeat yesterday to 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee by beating Harmeet Desai 3-0 in the first men's singles. Bernadette Szocs followed in the footsteps of her teammates and recovered from her loss to Ayhika Mukherjee with a convincing victory over young Yashaswini Ghorpade in the first women's singles match of the competition. Next up was the mixed doubles, where the duo of Manush and Szocs outwitted Harmeet and Yangzi Liu for a 2-1 victory, handing the tie to the Season 5 debutants. Following Manush’s win over Bobocica, Reeth Rishya found themselves in a position to create history for Ahmedabad SG Pipers by securing the largest margin of victory in a tie. However, Liu prevented Reeth from breaking the team record by continuing her unbeaten run, which dates back to the start of last season. Also read: Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Full Schedule, Matches, Results, Format, Live Streaming Details Also read: Everything you need to know about the format and rules of UTT Season 5 In the tie a few days earlier, U Mumba TT registered their first ever victory in UTT against Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6. The match between the metropolitans began with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran surprising world number 20 Quadri Aruna before Sutirtha Mukherjee and the duo of Manav Thakkar and Maria Xiao took control of the Delhi team. Manav returned to defeat debutant Andreas Levenko to win the tie for U Mumba TT, while Orawan defeated Paranang Xiao to ease the burden of the loss somewhat. Tomorrow’s matches will mark a quick turnaround for the teams from Delhi and Mumbai after their match today. Dabang Delhi TTC are scheduled to play host Chennai Lions in the 5pm match while U Mumba TT will take on Jaipur Patriots at 7:30pm. UTT 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Khel and streamed online on JioCinema (India) and Facebook Live (outside India). Tickets can be purchased online on BookMyShow and offline at the ticket counter located at Gate No. 1 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. UTT 2024 Day 3 Results Ahmedabad SG Pipers beat Goa Challengers 10-5: Lilian Bardet from Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-6); Bernadette Szocs vs Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3); Manush/Szocs bt Harmeet/Liu 2-1 (4-11, 11-10, 11-9); Manush Shah vs Mihai Bobocica 2-1 (11-7, 11-7, 10-11); Reeth Rishya lost to Yangzi Liu 0-3 (6-11, 5-11, 5-11) U Mumba TT defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6: Quadri Aruna lost to Sathiyan G. 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11); Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4); Manav/Xiao bt Sathiyan/Orawan 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11); Manav Thakkar vs Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11); Maria Xiao lost to Orawan Paranag 1-2 (11-10, 9-11, 5-11) For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram; download the Khel Now Android app or iOS app and join our community on WhatsApp & Telegram

