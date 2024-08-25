Sports
Seattle Thunderbolts appoint Ian as captain for Minor League Cricket in the US
By Caroline Chepkorir
Seattle Thunderbolts have appointed Ian Dev Singh Chauhan as Captain for Minor League Cricket in the US. Earlier, Ian played 93 First Class matches for Jammu and Kashmir and had impressive scores of 5558 runs at an average of 37.57, including 17 centuries and 24 half-centuries.
Singh represented North Zone in the prestigious Duleep Trophy, scoring 145 runs against East Zone. He demonstrated his skillful performance and determination, hitting a hundred, including 17 fours and two massive sixes.
The Seattle Thunderbolts recognize Singh’s dynamic playing style and strategic mindset, making him a natural candidate for captaincy. The Seattle Thunderbolts won the Minor League Cricket Championship in 2022. The club is confident that Singh can lead them to glory in the upcoming season.
We are delighted to announce that Ian Chauhan has been named team captain for the 2024 season. Ian is a handsome wicketkeeper-batsman and brings a wealth of leadership experience to the team, having excelled both behind the stumps and with the willow. Known for his sharp reflexes and tactical acumen, Ian has consistently demonstrated his ability to read the game and motivate his teammates. His dynamic playing style and strategic mindset make him a natural candidate for the captaincy. As we gear up for an exciting season, we are confident that Ian can lead us to glory. Let us rally behind him and support our team as we strive for greatness, Seattle Thunderbolts management said in a media release.
Former Punjab Kings star Paul Valthaty has been appointed head coach of Seattle Thunderbolts. Valthaty started his work with youngsters at the Thunderbolts Cricket Academy in Seattle. Valthaty’s career has always been in the spotlight with his match against Chennai Super Kings for Punjab Kings in the 2011 IPL. He scored 463 runs in 14 matches that season.
The Seattle Thunderbolts have just added a big hitter to their off-field line-up! We are excited to announce that former Kings XI Punjab sensation Paul Valthaty is now steering our ship as head coach, the Minor League Cricket team said in media reports.
