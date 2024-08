Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international and domestic cricket

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from both domestic and international cricket. The 38-year-old took to social media to share a heartfelt video message, in which he expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his career. Dhawan said he comes out of the tournament with a sense of satisfaction as he has represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. — SDhawan25 (@SDhawan25) “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!”, Dhawan said in a post on 'X'. “It is important to turn the page to move on in life and that is why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for India for so long,” he added. A look at Shikhar Dhawan's career The Delhi-born cricketer had a difficult start to his international career, being bowled out for a duck on debut. However, after initial challenges, Dhawan made a strong comeback in 2013, cementing his place in all formats with eye-catching performances, including being named Player of the Tournament during India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in England. One of his career highlights was his impressive 185 on his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, where he reached his century in just 85 balls, thanks to a flurry of boundaries. Dhawan's Test debut was almost over before it began when Mitchell Starc's first delivery accidentally hit the stumps, sending Dhawan out of his ground at the non-striker's end. The Australians elected not to appeal, allowing Dhawan to set the record for the fastest century by a debutant. At his peak, Dhawan's aggressive play and powerful hitting made him a standout performer. He consistently acknowledged the support he received and formed a successful partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top of the Indian batting lineup. Dhawan's IPL career Dhawan is also a notable IPL player. He played in 222 matches and scored 6,769 runs, including two centuries and 51 half-centuries. He holds the record for most fours (768) in the tournament and was the first to hit consecutive centuries. He played a key role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's title win in 2016 and has also played for Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab, captaining Delhi and Punjab at various times. This season he played for Punjab, but due to fitness problems he could play only five matches. With input from PTI



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/shikhar-dhawan-announces-retirement-from-international-domestic-cricket/articleshow/112753388.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos