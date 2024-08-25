Women's Tennis Announces Signing of Top Prospect Cadence Brace – LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. LSU women's tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced Saturday that Cadence Brace, one of the world's top players from Toronto, Canada, has signed with LSU for the 2024-25 season. “Our entire tennis program is so excited to welcome Cadence and her family to LSU. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Cadence, her parents, John and Tracy, and her younger sister, Britney. Cadence certainly had the choice to go to any school in the country, and we are humbled that she chose to continue her development at LSU. She has already earned some incredible accolades, but we certainly feel that her best tennis still lies ahead of her here at LSU and on the WTA Tour.” Currently, Brace holds a WTA ranking of #452, with a career high of #358. Her UTR stands at 11.01 in singles and 10.38 in doubles. A few weeks ago, she claimed her first professional singles title at the ITF 35k event in Wichita, Kansas. Other notable results in 2024 include singles quarterfinal appearances at ITF 35k events in Spain, Colombia, and Guadeloupe, and semifinal appearances at ITF 35k and 75k events in Spain and Sumter, SC, respectively. Impressive career accolades include a finalist at the W15 Lambare in Paraguay in 2021. Brace defeated No. 70 Kaja Juvan and No. 79 Claire Liu the following year in August 2022. Brace honed her skills at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In 2021, she won the state championship in both singles and doubles. “With Cadence Brace, we are clearly bringing one of the best players in the world into an already formidable group. More importantly, we are bringing in a humble, driven young lady who will leave an indelible mark on this program for years to come.” For more information about the LSU women's tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

