West notes: Boeser, Soderstrom, Edstrom





The 2023-24 season was a breakthrough for the Canucks winger Brock Boeser. He reached the 40-goal mark for the first time, while his 73 points were also a personal best. Despite this, a contract extension does not appear to be in the offing, as Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic report (subscription link) that there have been no discussions about a new deal. The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract, making him eligible for an extension. He will undoubtedly be looking for an increase from his current $6.65 million AAV with some potential comparable players, starting with a seven. For now, it appears that Vancouver management wants to see if Boeser can perform again in 2024-25 before committing to what will be another big-money, long-term deal. More from the West: In a interview with Mattias Ek from Hockey News SEUtah RFA defender Victor Soderstrom Soderstrom, Jr. expressed some frustration with how he was consistently passed over for recalls with Arizona last season despite a solid showing that saw him score 32 points in 62 games with AHL Tucson. The 23-year-old has appeared in just three games for the Coyotes in 2023-24, giving him 53 career appearances. Soderstrom didn’t rule out the possibility of signing overseas, but acknowledged that a return to Brynas (where he spent the majority of his time before coming to North America) was unlikely for the 2024-25 season.

New Predators Prospects David Edstrom spent last season on loan at SHL Frolunda after signing his entry-level deal with Vegas. However, it doesn't appear that will be the case this time around. In an interview with 102.5 The Game (audio link), Nashville GM Barry Trotz indicated that he envisions his new center playing significant minutes in AHL Milwaukee. Since Edstrom was not drafted out of the CHL, he is AHL-eligible despite being just 19. He appeared in 44 games in Sweden last season, scoring 19 points, and should be expected to produce slightly more than that in his first taste of North American action.

