When will the tennis pay gap be closed? DW 24-08-2024
Fifty-one years after tennis legend Billie Jean King pressured the US Open to equalize the “paying” field and pay female players the same as male players, the tournament in New York City will once again split the total prize money (set to reach a record $75 million in 2024) equally between women and men.
If Coco Gauff becomes champion again, she will win $3.6 million (3.2 million), the same as Carlos Alcarez if he defends his title.
Even the 64 losers on each side of the 128-player first round of the US Open will earn $100,000 for their efforts. Women and men.
That's a far cry from when Billie Jean King, the 1972 US Open winner, took home $10,000 while Ilie Nastase, the men's champion, won $25,000.
Equal pay at the US Open came into effect the following year, in 1973, after King threatened to skip the tournament if it didn't completely close the pay gap. It was, in fact, the first event in professional sports to offer equal pay for female and male athletes.
It took 28 years for the Australian Open to follow the US Open's lead in 2001. In 2007, the French Open and Wimbledon tied the payout, meaning all four major Grand Slam tournaments offered equal payouts.
But in 2024, the gap is far from closed at the tour’s stopovers, including last week’s Cincinnati Open, the final warm-up event for the US Open. Italy’s Jannik Sinner won the men’s title and the $1,049,460 top prize, while Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka took home the women’s title and $523,485. Big money, yes. But almost exactly half the men’s prize in the same tournament.
Sabalenka did not raise the issue of wages in Cincinnati, but last year's winner, Coco Gauff, did.
“It has to be better,” she said. “My matches have been more crowded or as crowded as some of the top favorites in the men's, so I don't think it's a question of attraction.”
When it comes to equal pay in tennis, “the days of the blazeratti' are over,” sports economist Simon Chadwick told DW, referring to blazer-wearing seniors who feel entitled to their high positions and the perks that come with them in their chosen sports. Referring to the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Chadwick added: “The bureaucratic nature of tennis' governing bodies is simply no excuse for the status quo to continue. Now is the time for a thorough overhaul of the economic injustices faced by female tennis players.”
The stragglers
Aside from the sluggish Cincinnati Open, the Italian Open has never managed to close the salary gap (699,690 for the women's winner in 2024, $963,225 for the men's winner), and neither has the Canadian Open ($523,485 for the women's winner, $1,049,460 for the men's winner).
Last year, the organizers of the Italian Open promised to achieve equal salaries by 2025. Star player Ons Jabeur wondered why it should take two years.
“It's time for a change,” Jabeur said. “It's time for the tournament to do better.”
Both the male and female competitors play matches in Rome in three sets, with each team consisting of 128 players.
According to Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at SKEMA Business School in Paris, there is a need for “a fundamental transformation of the sport and significant cultural changes in the way it is governed and commercialized. We cannot escape the moral and socio-cultural realities that women's tennis now faces.”
Change is certain – in nine years
After years of player complaints, lengthy negotiations with tournament organizers and numerous postponement requests from tournament officials, the WTA last year presented a timetable and a “path to equal prize money” with the ATP at all top-level WTA 1000 and WTA 500 events by 2027. Less prominent WTA 1000 and 500 events will offer the same prize money as their corresponding ATP events by 2033.
You could argue that women's tennis is already miles ahead of most other women's sports when it comes to pay, or even equal pay.
Forbes' 2023 list of the highest-paid female athletes included eight tennis players in the top 10.
Tribute to Billie Jean King, who founded the WTA and fought hard for equality and better pay in the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.
One of the beneficiaries of King’s efforts is Coco Gauff. As she was about to accept last year’s US Open championship trophy from King, Gauff looked down at her 2023 $3,000,000 winner’s check and exclaimed, “Thank you Billie for fighting for this.”
The battle is not over yet.
Edited by: Chuck Penfold
|
