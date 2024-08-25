Penguins' overwhelming player loadout; prepare for more moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired 20-year-old Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, and while hope is far less limiting than reality, the expectation is that he’ll become a scoring threat almost immediately as the 2024-25 NHL season approaches. And McGroarty likely won’t be the last Penguins trade we see in a short period of time.

That shouldn't happen.

Penguins president of hockey operations/GM Kyle Dubas has been on a free-agent spree this summer. It hasn’t exactly been a shopping spree, but he has cleared out the clearance department without shedding enough veterans to make room in his cart.

The NHL has a funny way of forcing GMs to dump excess stuff. Salary caps, roster limits and the AHL veterans rule, which limits the number of veterans who can play each night, naturally trim the fat.

Now that the Penguins have acquired McGroarty, there are about 19 NHL forwards left, while the NHL roster can only fit 13, maybe 14.

Last season, Dubas also had too many players in his AHL roster and depth. Not every player was happy with the situation and one player opted out. This season, he has packed his NHL club.

So unless the Penguins want to shed players on waivers without compensation but still pay their salaries, more Penguins trades are needed. Sure, Dubas could put a half dozen veterans on waivers, but that would be unprecedented and that strategy has consequences.

You have to wonder how the owners of Fenway Sports Group would feel about having multi-million dollar contracts in the AHL. They are an equity firm looking for profit, not a greedy sports owner looking for reflected glory at all costs.

As of August 24, the team had 19 forwards, 11 of whom are confirmed for the squad, and eight players competing for two spots.

Eight men enter and two stay. Sounds more like the Royal Rumble than a training camp.

Penguins selection

There are 11 players eligible for the NHL draft, though a Penguins trade could include several of them. Of course, the no-movement clauses and no-trade clauses that former GM Ron Hextall handed out like candy at a firefighters' parade could also hinder a swap.

Absolute locks

Centers: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Lars Eller.

Wingers: Drew O'Connor, Bryan Rust, Michael Bunting, Rickard Rakell.

Most likely locks

Center: Kevin Hayes, Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari.

Wingers: Rutger McGroarty.

Borderline case

Hayes and McGroarty could lose spots during training camp and pre-season, but that is highly unlikely.

Anthony Beauvillier is also likely to make the NHL roster. Beauvillier’s $1.25 million salary means the Penguins’ stash penalty would only be $100,000 if they were to send him on waivers and he went unclaimed. He’ll have to win a spot in the lineup, but he’ll get the benefit of the doubt if there is one.

Valtteri Puustinen has a cap hit of just $775,000. If he doesn't build on the experience he gained in 50 NHL games last season, he risks becoming a castoff.

Beauvillier's speed should fit well into the lineup. Dubas signed him early on July 1, indicating he was a hot target.

The battle

Cody GlasVasily Ponomarev, Jonathan Gruden, Emil Bemstrom, Sam Poulin and Jesse Puljujarvi. They are the six players who must win a spot by outperforming the above or make that lonely four-hour drive up I-80 to Wilkes-Barre.

Glass and Puljujarvi have extensive NHL experience. Puljujarvi has played 356 NHL games and Glass has played 187. Glass is arguably more of a favorite to win an NHL spot than Puustinen.

Any of the six can perform well and earn an NHL spot before the final two. Gruden, Bemstrom and even 2019 first-round pick Poulin are buried deep on the depth charts. They’ll have to be exceptional and not give coaches a choice, but they’ll be in the conversation.

Ponomarev is off waivers, which could work against him in a close call since the rest will have to go on waivers. However, waivers could be the best thing for Poulin, to be claimed by an interested team.

To further increase the abundance of players on the roster, the AHL limits each team to six veterans, players who have played more than 260 professional games in the NHL, AHL and elite European leagues.

Dubas and the Penguins wisely combed through the veterans who had lined up for AHL duty. Only a few count as veterans: Bokondji Imama and Joona Koppanen. However, a few potential (likely?) demotions still count, including Bemstrom, Puljujarvi and Puustinen.

The loser of the seventh defenseman battle between Ryan Shea and Sebastian Aho would also be considered an AHL veteran.

Everything is full and that surplus will not only clog the NHL roster, potentially hindering young players in the NHL, but the surplus will also trickle down to the AHL roster.

With a team full of veterans, prospects like Ponomarev, Tristan Broz and Ville Koivunen would have fewer opportunities for scoring roles and power plays.

With the added weight at all levels and the financial cost, the Penguins are a few veterans overweight. The best solution seems to be another trade or three.