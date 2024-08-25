Alabama high school football live scores and highlights





Ryan's Take: Clay-Chalkville is still one of the best teams in the state. Despite losing their head coach and several key players to college, they are still a team to watch. Spain Park, now in 6A, could be a problem with a Clemson commitment in Brock Bradley at QB. Vestavia Hills lost to a good Carver team, so Rob Evans and Vestavia didn't. Julian's Take: I'll start with my favorite storyline of the night, Joe Webb's homecoming to Wenonah. A star in high school, Webb returned as head coach of Jackson-Olin. Although the Mustangs didn't win, it was a close game that showed that this team that went 0-10 last year is making strides. Elsewhere, how about Locust Fork, the Hornets' last win against Oneonta was in 2001! Locust Fork not only won, but won convincingly, 45-14. Finally, Parker looks like a powerhouse. A team that was rumored to have a top defense in five-star Na'eem Offord, now coming off a dominant win over Ramsay, looks like the Herd have an offense to match. Statewide Scores Can't see the scores? Click here. Friday Night Football is officially back in Alabama, with WVTM 13's High School Huddle: your home for all the action under the lights. As players from Pinson to Pelham return to the practice field, WVTM 13 Sports Director Ryan Hennessy and Sports Anchor Julian Mitchell get the scoop on stadiums across the state. Our first game of the week takes us to the home of last year's 6A state champions. The Clay-Chalkville Cougars, fresh off a championship win over Saraland, host the Hueytown Golden Gophers. The Cougars are 5-0 against the Golden Gophers, winning 17-3 in their last game of 2023. Keep up with each school’s score above and tune in to the broadcast on Friday at 10:15 p.m. to see the night’s top tackles, touchdowns, and turnovers. The play-by-play Parker vs. Ramsay Hewitt-Trussville vs. JAG Locust Fork vs. Oneonta Fairfield vs. LeFlore Center Point vs. Bessemer City Clay-Chalkville vs. Hueytown Pennington vs. Susan Moore Tune back all night long for your home team highlights. You won’t want to miss them! Stay up to date on all the latest sports updates with the WVTM 13 app. Download it here.

