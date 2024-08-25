Sports
Emma Raducanu knows more than most that tennis must move on after Andy Murray.
During her press conference at the US Open on Friday, 2021 winner Emma Raducanu was asked about the absence of compatriot Andy Murray, who retired from tennis earlier this month and kicked off his career by winning the boys' singles tournament in New York more than 20 years ago.
A standard glowing response to Murray’s career and record? Absolutely not.
No, it doesn't feel different at all. Tennis is unforgivable in that sense.
It doesn't matter who you are, it just keeps going. There's always another match, there's always another tournament.
Of course Andy has achieved great things and I have seen him win this tournament, but it is a fast pace, just like life. It is old news the next day.
Her words exploded, unsurprisingly, after Raducanu withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles event where she was due to play with Murray last month, depriving the two-time SW19 singles champion of one last hurrah at his favourite tournament.
GALLING DEEPER
Emma Raducanu's decision over Andy Murray is an example of tennis's struggle with logic and emotion
Now, as then, look past the perceived insult and there’s more to the story. On some level, Raducanu is simply right. At Wimbledon last month, world No. 1 Iga Światek, a five-time Grand Slam champion at 23, was so frowned upon after her surprise elimination by Yulia Putintseva that it felt like a mind trick that she had won a fourth Roland Garros title, her third in a row, just a few weeks earlier.
If Coco Gauff, who has been out of form lately, loses early at the US Open next week, will the fact that she won the title last year and reached a career-high ranking of second two months ago at the age of 20 protect her from criticism?
Good luck with that.
Add to that the implicit expectation that players should be respectful and reverent to their ancestors, and Raducanus' apparent indifference to Murray's achievements was a shock in a sport where it is standard procedure to praise those who came before. But this is less her indifference than the indifference of the sport, something that Murray, who has won three Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals and 14 Masters 1000 titles, as well as being ranked world number one, knows all too well. That return is a brilliant career by any measure. He achieved it at the age of three players who made winning 20 Grand Slam titles a realistic expectation.
Fellow American Liam Broady agreed with Raducanus' sentiment and the lack of respect that the nature of tennis entails for its competitors.
I don't know why so many people are angry about the interview with Raducanus, he wrote on X.
Her point is that the sport moves so fast, and she's right about that. Nobody has time to stop and think, it's just one tournament after another, a million miles an hour.
More important is the underlying emotion in Raducanus' words, which comes from her own experiences as a tennis player, to whom the sport gave her attention, but which quickly took that attention away again.
Three years ago, she won the title over Arthur Ashe as a qualifier, becoming the first person to ever win a Grand Slam singles title. At the time, Raducanu was the biggest story in the sport. Now, she is No. 71 in the world and will hold a press conference outside the main interview room on Friday.
In between, Raducanu has had some big moments and wildcards have helped her play in some of the biggest events, but a series of injuries and inconsistent form have meant that for much of that time she has been what she says tennis players are becoming. Old news.
Raducanus’ focus now is on Tuesday’s second-round match against Sofia Kenin. She too is a former Grand Slam champion, having won the 2020 Australian Open; she too would now be considered old news. And so is this story, because for active players, the only way to stay relevant is to keep winning.
Murray knew that during his tour, and Raducanu knows it for sure now.
(Top photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
|
