Penguins Wrap: Blockbuster Trade; Front Office Moves; No Laine

Over the past week, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made a blockbuster move (no, not that one) and a small player turnover. They’ve also made several personnel changes — not on the roster, but in management and operations. And they’ve been keeping quiet about it as another interesting trade has taken place.

With just a week left in August, training camp is set to get underway quickly. Will Penguins captain and megastar Sidney Crosby get a contract extension before then? We don't know.

But there could be some final moves in the offing, and adjusted philosophies could come into play. PHN has looked at some of those things.

We know that interest in the 2024-25 season is growing. Read all the news and analysis from the past week. Click on the links.

Saturday: After missing the playoffs for two straight years, the Penguins will once again be looking to not only make the postseason, but make some waves once they get there. There are many opinions on how that might happen, but here’s a case for one necessary element: a little sarcasm and sarcasm.

Sunday: Edmonton is over the salary cap and looking for answers. Could the Penguins benefit from making a deal to bring in a defenseman who would fit the bill in Brett Kulak?

Monday: Just in time to start the season on a high note, the Penguins announced a number of changes to the front office and throughout the organization. A few promotions, a few hires and big names like Jason Spezza and Amanda Kessell, plus an analytics guru and possibly a new point person for the ownership group. It was quite a list of changes.

With the offseason quickly coming to a close, it’s a good time to take a look back at what’s happened since the Penguins went their separate ways for the summer. Here’s a look at all the moves and changes.

Everyone knew that Patrik Laine wanted out of Columbus and was on the trade list. Many people thought he would be a good fit for the Penguins. However, the Blue Jackets sent Laine to Montreal.

Tuesday: So why weren't the Penguins more involved in signing Laine? It wasn't a salary cap issue, that could have been overcome. The simple truth seems to be that there apparently wasn't enough interest.

Wednesday: Mike Sullivan will be moonlighting as Team USA coach. We knew that. Now he’s added two guys to his staff for the Four Nations Face-Off, with whom he has close ties as assistants: David Quinn and John Tortorella.

A prominent prospect ranking was released. Despite the growth in the Penguins' pipeline, or at least the perception that it is, none of the team's prospects made the top 50.

Thursday: The blockbuster. The Penguins and Winnipeg Jets swapped top prospects and former first-round picks in a one-for-one trade. Say goodbye to Brayden Yager and hello to Rutger McGroarty.

After the big deal, the Penguins didn't hesitate and immediately gave McGroarty an entry-level contract.

People will continue to follow Yager vs. McGroarty for years after the big deal. But you don't have to wait for the direct analysis of the deal.

In a less significant move, the Penguins signed a big Russian player to a professional tryout contract for training camp. The defensive corps got a little busier with the addition of Nikolai Knyzhov.

Friday: While it's still early, many people think the Penguins won the trade with the Jets. They also thought Winnipeg was forced to trade McGroarty because he refused to sign due to a disagreement about his path to the NHL. That story has received some pushback from Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.