FAMU Football vs Norfolk State Game Today: Time, TV Channel, Streaming
How will the Florida A&M football team continue its stellar 2023 season? FAMU fans get their first look tonight as the Rattlers kick off the 2024 college football season against Norfolk State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
FAMU football opens the year in Atlanta, the same city where it defeated Howard for the HBCU national championship in December. That team went 12-1 and dominated the schedule, with all but one win coming by 10 points or more. This year's team sees plenty of changes, though, starting with head coach James Colzie III. He was promoted from assistant coach after Willie Simmons left to become Duke running backs coach.
The Rattlers, ranked No. 25 in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll, will open Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Richardson as their starting quarterback to replace the graduated Jeremy Moussa, co-winner of the 2023 Deacon Jones Trophy. Richardson has 7,392 passing yards and 56 touchdowns between FAU and Central Michigan.Watch FAMU vs Norfolk State Live with Fubo (Free Trial)
Norfolk State went 3-8 last year and hasn't had a winning season since 2021. The Spartans will turn to quarterback Jalen Danielsa transfer from NJCAA Garden City Community College as starting QB Otto Kuhns is suspended.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming information, and more:
What channel is FAMU football vs Norfolk State game on today? Time, TV Schedule
- TV: ABC
- Start time: 7:30 pm
Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State will be televised nationally on ABC in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will cover the game from the booth at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sidelines.
How to Watch FAMU Football vs. Norfolk State Live
Streaming options include:Fubowhich offers potential subscribers a free trial period.
FAMU vs Norfolk State predictions, picks
FAMU 23, Norfolk State 7:The Rattlers' “Dark Cloud Defense” will look to Jalen Daniels in his first Division I start. Daniel Richardson will also have a fair game as he adjusts to his role as the Rattlers' starter. Look for FAMU running backs Kelvin Dean Jr. and Bo Summersett to establish the rushing game. -Gerald Thomas III
FAMU football schedule 2024
- Week 0: vs. Norfolk State, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 in Atlanta
- Week 1: vs. South Carolina State, 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31
- Week 2: in Miami, 6:00 PM Saturday, September 7
- Week 3: Open
- Week 4: in Troy, 7:00 PM Saturday, September 21
- Week 5: vs. Alabama A&M, 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28
- Week 6: at Alabama State, 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5
- Week 7: Open
- Week 8: at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19
- Week 9: vs. Southern, 7:00 PM Saturday, October 26
- Week 10: vs. Texas Southern, 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2
- Week 11: at Prairie View A&M, 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9
- Week 12: vs. Mississippi Valley State, 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16
- Week 13: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23 in Orlando
Norfolk State Football Schedule 2024
- August 24: against Florida A&M in Atlanta
- August 31: in East Carolina
- September 7: against Virginia State
- September 14: against Hampton
- September 21: that VMI
- September 28: against North Carolina Central in Indianapolis
- October 5: at Sacred Heart
- October 12: against Towson
- October 19: Open
- October 26: against Howard
- November 2: at Morgan State
- November 9: Open
- November 16: versus the state of Delaware
- November 23: at South Carolina State
