Sports
McGill concludes overseas hockey tour with win over Czech University Selects
PRAGUE Rookie Maxime Pellerin scored his first two goals at the college and senior level Zach Gallant collected four points as the McGill University men's hockey team won 6-1 over Czechia University Selects on Saturday.
The result capped a successful overseas tour for the Redbirds, who finished 2-1 in three games at the Czechia International Tournament, which also included the NCAA's Cornell Big Red and local clubs HC Kladno and HC Pribram.
McGill improved his record in overseas matches to 26-27-3, with a mark of 6-10-0 against Czech teams.
The visitors started slowly after Mateeq Benefits gave the Czechs an early lead at 3:25. But McGill roared back with six unanswered goals, led 2-1 after the first period and added four more in the second.
“We could tell from the start that this game meant a lot to them,” said head coach McGill David Urquhart“The Czechs came out strong, as this was their highlight of the week here. But we scored a couple of power play goals and seized the momentum. They're using this series of games against us and Cornell as part of a selection camp for the Czech team that will compete in the 2025 FISU World University Games. It's a big step forward for college hockey in this country.”
The Redbirds, who held a decisive 46-18 advantage in shots, went 3-for-6 on the power play and killed all four penalties. In the three preseason games, McGill's special teams have operated at an impressive pace, going 5-for-17 with the man advantage and killing 15 of 16 penalties, along with a shorthanded goal.
Pellerin, a first-year management student from Victoriaville, Que., assisted on McGill's opening goal, a power-play effort that was converted by Matthew Gagnon from Gatineau, Que., at 14:01 of the first period. Pellerin then scored his first of two goals, on the power play, just 71 seconds into the middle period to give the Redbirds a 3-1 lead. Less than four minutes later, he capped his three-point celebration with another goal to give the Redbirds a commanding four-goal lead.
Gallant had a goal and three assists, while McGill's other sharpshooters were sophomore forwards Stéphane Huardfrom Balinville, Que., and Xavier Fortin from Drummondville, Que.
Goalkeeper Alexis Schachta senior from Laval, Que., started between the posts for McGill and earned the win, saving nine of 10 shots in his stint. He was replaced at the 8:15 mark of the middle period by Fabio Jamesa junior from St. Leonard, Que. It took just seconds for the 6-foot-1, 198-pound puck stopper to be challenged when he stoned Benes on a breakaway. But the Czech forward was given a penalty on the play when Brandon Frattaroli was penalized for a charge from behind on the play. Iacobo subsequently stopped that shot and finished the game with a perfect 7-for-7 performance in puck stopping.
“Part of our deal to come here, along with Cornell, was to help develop the new Czech University Hockey League,” Urquhart noted. “They now have a dozen teams here and they continue to grow and promote. They've done a great job of making us feel welcome and promoting our games on various social media channels (including streaming some games). They've done an impressive job with videos, photos and interviews with our players.”
McGill (2-1) was scheduled to depart on Sunday morning on a flight back to Montreal. The Redbirds will have a three-week break to get acclimated to school and their new home of the season, Place Bell in Laval, while McConnell Arena undergoes renovations before returning to play on Sept. 14 with a preseason game against UQTR in Trois-Rivieres. The Patriotes are also on tour overseas, currently playing in the U.K. McGill will close out its preseason by hosting Acadia and a rematch with UQTR before the OUA schedule begins in earnest on Oct. 4 against Nipissing in North Bay, Ont.
REDBIRDS RAP: The Gagnon brothers' parents (Alex and Mathieu) joined the team for this Czech tour. In honor of their dedication to the program, Coach Urquhart invited the parents into the team locker room to announce the players' lineup.
FOLLOW CURRENT OVERSEAS TOUR VIGNETTES VIA INSTAGRAM
REDBIRDS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
2024-25 McGILL HOCKEY TEAM SCHEDULE
SOURCE:
Count Zukerman
Sports spokesperson
McGill University – Athletics and Recreation
CELL: 514-983-7012
TWITTER: @EarlZukerman
EMAIL: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://mcgillathletics.ca/news/2024/8/24/McGill-concludes-overseas-hockey-tour-with-win-over-Czech-University-Selects.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- McGill concludes overseas hockey tour with win over Czech University Selects
- 'Fell in love with the guy': Al Franken tells the story of how Tim Walz started his political career
- McCartney Kessler defeats top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to win Tennis in the Land
- How to stay healthy even if you only exercise on the weekends
- Pakistan invites Modi to SCO meeting, but PM unlikely to attend | India News
- Kangana Ranaut reveals why she missed Anant-Radhika's wedding
- NAKER FEST 2024, INTEGRATION OF MINISTRY OF MANUFACTURERS ACTIVITIES TO ACCELERATE EMPLOYMENT TRANSFORMATION – South Nias Regency Government
- FAMU Football vs Norfolk State Game Today: Time, TV Channel, Streaming
- Four transport ministers meet in Istanbul to discuss Iraqi road project
- Trump arrives in La Crosse Thursday
- FOUR WORLD CHAMPIONS TO COMPETE IN SEMI-FINALS OF 2024 US OPEN
- Virat Kohli jersey sold to cheers: KL Rahul's cricket charity auction raises Rs 1.93 crore. Details here