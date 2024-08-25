McGill concludes overseas hockey tour with win over Czech University Selects

Next match: at UQTR* 14-09-2024 | 4:00 PM 14 Sept. (Sat) / 4:00 PM bee UQTR* History

PRAGUE Rookie Maxime Pellerin scored his first two goals at the college and senior level Zach Gallant collected four points as the McGill University men's hockey team won 6-1 over Czechia University Selects on Saturday.

The result capped a successful overseas tour for the Redbirds, who finished 2-1 in three games at the Czechia International Tournament, which also included the NCAA's Cornell Big Red and local clubs HC Kladno and HC Pribram.

McGill improved his record in overseas matches to 26-27-3, with a mark of 6-10-0 against Czech teams.

The visitors started slowly after Mateeq Benefits gave the Czechs an early lead at 3:25. But McGill roared back with six unanswered goals, led 2-1 after the first period and added four more in the second.

“We could tell from the start that this game meant a lot to them,” said head coach McGill David Urquhart “The Czechs came out strong, as this was their highlight of the week here. But we scored a couple of power play goals and seized the momentum. They're using this series of games against us and Cornell as part of a selection camp for the Czech team that will compete in the 2025 FISU World University Games. It's a big step forward for college hockey in this country.”

The Redbirds, who held a decisive 46-18 advantage in shots, went 3-for-6 on the power play and killed all four penalties. In the three preseason games, McGill's special teams have operated at an impressive pace, going 5-for-17 with the man advantage and killing 15 of 16 penalties, along with a shorthanded goal.

Pellerin, a first-year management student from Victoriaville, Que., assisted on McGill's opening goal, a power-play effort that was converted by Matthew Gagnon from Gatineau, Que., at 14:01 of the first period. Pellerin then scored his first of two goals, on the power play, just 71 seconds into the middle period to give the Redbirds a 3-1 lead. Less than four minutes later, he capped his three-point celebration with another goal to give the Redbirds a commanding four-goal lead.

Gallant had a goal and three assists, while McGill's other sharpshooters were sophomore forwards Stéphane Huard from Balinville, Que., and Xavier Fortin from Drummondville, Que.

Goalkeeper Alexis Schacht a senior from Laval, Que., started between the posts for McGill and earned the win, saving nine of 10 shots in his stint. He was replaced at the 8:15 mark of the middle period by Fabio James a junior from St. Leonard, Que. It took just seconds for the 6-foot-1, 198-pound puck stopper to be challenged when he stoned Benes on a breakaway. But the Czech forward was given a penalty on the play when Brandon Frattaroli was penalized for a charge from behind on the play. Iacobo subsequently stopped that shot and finished the game with a perfect 7-for-7 performance in puck stopping.

“Part of our deal to come here, along with Cornell, was to help develop the new Czech University Hockey League,” Urquhart noted. “They now have a dozen teams here and they continue to grow and promote. They've done a great job of making us feel welcome and promoting our games on various social media channels (including streaming some games). They've done an impressive job with videos, photos and interviews with our players.”

McGill (2-1) was scheduled to depart on Sunday morning on a flight back to Montreal. The Redbirds will have a three-week break to get acclimated to school and their new home of the season, Place Bell in Laval, while McConnell Arena undergoes renovations before returning to play on Sept. 14 with a preseason game against UQTR in Trois-Rivieres. The Patriotes are also on tour overseas, currently playing in the U.K. McGill will close out its preseason by hosting Acadia and a rematch with UQTR before the OUA schedule begins in earnest on Oct. 4 against Nipissing in North Bay, Ont.

REDBIRDS RAP: The Gagnon brothers' parents (Alex and Mathieu) joined the team for this Czech tour. In honor of their dedication to the program, Coach Urquhart invited the parents into the team locker room to announce the players' lineup.

