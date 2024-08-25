Sports
Decadent and passive: China cracks down on egg-throwing card game | China
Just last year, Chinese state media praised guandan as the card game for promoting in China.
Open tournaments were organised in the country and employees were encouraged to use them as a social and professional network.
Guandan, or egg throwing, is a strategy game for four people and two teams. It has been around for decades, started in Jiangsu province, and was a favorite pastime of former leader Deng Xiaoping.
But it has recently seen a revival, with surveys suggesting there are around 140 million devotees. In 2014, the Jiangsu municipal government attempted to have it designated as an intangible cultural heritage, and it was featured in the 2023 Spring Festival Gala, the annual television special celebrating the Lunar New Year.
It is a popular pastime among colleagues during their breaks and for those who want to network with officials, especially in the corporate sector. The game can be quick or take hours to play, providing ample opportunity for conversation around the table.
A guandan instructor, Ding Hua, said: It is fast and very adaptable to today's fast-paced life. The social significance of guandan is that it is easy to learn [and] suitable to play before a party, which can break the ice.
But now it seems the party has fallen out of favor with the highly interventionist ruling Communist Party, accused of promoting a passive attitude toward work and encouraging the formation of cliques among party cadres.
A recent series of articles in the state-run Beijing Youth Daily described guandan as intoxicating and decadent, and warned that it was time to check the trend of lying down among all guandan players. Lying down (pliers (in Chinese) is the term used for a social trend among young people who reject high-stress jobs in exchange for an easier life, which has worried authorities.
A recently circulated photo of a Chinese workplace showed a report form for personal self-examination by party members, asking for details about guandan players in their workplace and any cliques that might be forming.
On Monday, a government agency in Henan province published an editorial saying that there is nothing wrong with playing guandan, but that there are unhealthy trends and a culture of cliques surrounding it.
What should be criticized is not the guandan game itself, but the fact that government officials use egg throwing as a means to form a long-term, fixed guandan circle, the report said.
Like golf circles, eating and drinking circles, etc., guandan also provides a breeding ground for circle culture. If circle culture becomes popular, it will undermine the cornerstone of social fairness and justice and harm the vital interests of the general public.
The article states that limiting the formation of cliques requires strict supervision of the highest figures and severe punishment for those who form small circles for their own interests.
It is easy to defeat the thief in the mountains, but it is hard to defeat the thief in the heart, it was said.
The article said the warnings should be seen in the context of broader government efforts to reduce cliques and factions in other areas of society. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has overseen a massive anti-corruption campaign within the Chinese Communist Party, investigating or punishing millions of officials. Activities such as golf are frowned upon. Outside the party, authorities have targeted online fan groups, excessive gaming and social trends that promote wealth or excess.
Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University, said: Card playing as a recreational hobby is politicized as a sign of economic unproductivity and political cronyism, which is associated with poor performance and political corruption, leading to disobedience to leadership and calling for greater moral purity and discipline.
The crackdown on guandan has not been very popular among users. The Beijing Guandan Club posted an angry defense online, asking where this evil wind came from?
It was said that the circle culture flourished in China regardless of the sport, pointing to earlier crazes among businessmen and officials for badminton and golf. According to the logic of those who criticize the egg-throwing game, should badminton, table tennis, bridge, golf and other sports also be criticized? Should they also be banned?
Some online comments suggested that the guandan fuss might actually encourage more people to play. One wrote: What the state opposes is what the people support.
