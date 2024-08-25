Sports
Ireland and Zimbabwe plead for more matches amid plans to save Test cricket
Mark Adair raised both arms in triumph after the powerfully built bowler broke a boundary to secure Ireland's first Test victory on home ground.
As Zimbabwe slumped off the field at Stormont to end Northern Ireland's first Test match as hosts, cheering Irish players embraced their enthusiastic fans in the stands of the picturesque little stadium east of Belfast.
The Irish players and their supporters were understandably relishing the moment on a typically mild summer's day in late July. As a smaller Full Member nation – the 12 countries that enjoy more power, fixtures and funding in the tiered cricket system – Ireland don't often play Test cricket.
It was only their ninth Test since their debut in 2018 against Pakistan, Ireland's only previous home match in the long format. Ireland have now made it back-to-back Test victories following their historic breakthrough against Afghanistan in the UAE earlier this year.
“The young lads have come into Test cricket and discovered how special it is. Test cricket is the ultimate challenge and the lads love it,” Richard Holdsworth, Ireland's director of high performance, told me.
But their momentum is likely to stall as Ireland will not play another Test match until a return match in Zimbabwe early next year. Ireland had to postpone an upcoming limited-overs home series against Australia due to financial problems and were forced to host white-ball cricket against South Africa in the UAE.
It was also Zimbabwe's first Test match in almost 18 months. Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are Full Members and not part of the nine-team World Test Championship, which is aimed at reviving and providing context to the five-day format that has struggled for popularity in some parts of the world.
The future of Test cricket has long been a topic of discussion. As I reported in 2021, there were calls to revive a Test match fund.
The superpowers of Australia, England and India are under pressure to take action. There is a belief that an inevitable contraction of Test cricket will reduce the number of nations to around five or six.
At the International Cricket Council's quarterly meetings in March, a blueprint for saving Test cricket was presented by Martin Sneddon, chief executive of the New Zealand council, but it went nowhere, those present told me.
According to The Sydney Morning HeraldA special testing fund will be established with a minimum test match fee of $10,000 for players.
An Australian initiative aimed at countries like Ireland and Zimbabwe who struggle to retain players attracted by lucrative countries with shorter playing time, the well-funded T10 Cayman Islands League is a new entrant into the saturated cricket market.
The concept has not yet been discussed at the ICC board level but has the support of India chief Jay Shah, who takes over as ICC president.
Ireland have had to grapple with the unavailability of star player Josh Little, who was the first Irish player to be offered a deal in the money-spinning Indian Premier League. The 24-year-old has played in a number of franchise competitions around the world but has yet to play Test cricket.
Little has not played First-Class cricket since 2019.
“He wants to play Test cricket,” Holdsworth said of Little. “It's (franchise cricket) a different world…making a lot of money and he's seen the limelight.
“But reality has set in and he's realised there's more to the game than that. He knows that when he plays for Ireland he has to be well prepared. He needs First-Class cricket behind him.”
While a test fund is certainly necessary and welcome, the question is whether it is enough to deter large sums of money from India and its growing influence.
And also the question of whether the three major powers will actually play against the smaller countries, which have been neglected for decades and have only had to play matches among themselves.
However, England will host Zimbabwe next year in the first Test match between the countries since 2003. The English Cricket Association has said a tour fee will be introduced to help Zimbabwe financially for the one-off Test match.
But those who are not part of the WTC want to be part of it in the future. “The best way is for the WTC to include all 12 countries and possibly top Associates, and include promotion and demotion,” Zimbabwean boss Tavengwa Mukuhlani told me.
“Countries like us, Ireland and Afghanistan don't have a context in which Test cricket is played.”
