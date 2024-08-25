Tennis champion Malcolm Anderson donates US Open trophy to small rural Theodore Tennis Club





In a second-hand antique cabinet tucked away in a corner of the Theodore Tennis Clubhouse, a large silver trophy sits proudly on the top shelf. Treasurer Kim Olsson is pleased to show off the prized possession in the modest clubhouse in the rural central Queensland town of 451, about 200 kilometres south of Rockhampton. She puts on a pair of white gloves and carefully removes the round trophy from the glass case. “We didn't keep it here in the beginning,” she says. “We were really concerned about how we were going to house it.” The trophy will be given a place of honor in a display cabinet. (ABC News: Amy Sheehan) That is the club's sentiment towards the US Open men's tennis championships. Engraved on the front: United States Lawn Tennis Association, Men's Singles Championship 1957. The award was won by Malcolm (Mal) Anderson, a former Theodore player, who donated his Grand Slam memento to his old club as part of its centenary celebrations in 2022. “I thought Theodore Tennis Club would be around forever and that's where I started playing tennis,” Anderson says. “I thought it would be a good talking point if people came to play there and visit the club.” The tennis clubhouse in the country town of Theodore is modest. (ABC News: Amy Sheehan) Win was Anderson's 'purple patch' In the 143-year history of the US Open, only 12 Australian men have won the title, the most recent being Lleyton Hewitt in 2001. Other Australian champions to win the trophy include Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe and Pat Rafter. Mal Anderson after winning the 1957 US Open tennis championship. (ABC News: Amy Sheehan) But Anderson's performance at the international tournament is particularly remarkable. He became the first unseeded player in US Open history to win the title, surprisingly defeating world number one and fellow American Ashley Cooper. Anderson is now nearly 90, but he still has his winning racket from that match at his Albany Creek retirement home on the outskirts of Brisbane. “I think Ash thought he had an easy match because I hadn't really had any success against him up until that point,” Anderson said. “I just hit a really purple spot [and] I won it in three sets. Mal Anderson was the first unseeded male player to win the US Open. (ABC News: Amy Sheehan) “I didn't put emphasis on the fact that it was a Grand Slam tournament. I just wanted to play tennis. “I think I would have been too nervous if I had known what it meant.” Anderson, a tall serving volleyer, was at his best in 1957 and 1958, reaching his highest ranking ever: number two in the world rankings. In 1958 he reached the finals of the US Open and the Australian Open, but lost to Cooper on both occasions. Anderson also represented Australia in the Davis Cup four times, winning it in 1957 and 1973. Surprising donation The US Open victory catapulted Anderson to international fame. In 2000 he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the following year into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame. But no one admires him more than the locals in his beloved hometown of Theodore, where he was born in 1935 on his parents' cattle farm. Over the years he returned to Theodore regularly to give coaching clinics to young, aspiring players. Mal Anderson presented his trophy during a visit. (Supplied: Theodore Tennis Association) Ms Olsson said it was a shock when Anderson arrived with the trophy during a visit in 2022 to mark the club's centenary, along with an Australian doubles trophy he had won jointly with John Newcombe and a replica Davis Cup. “I just said, 'Oh my God, are you sure?'” she says. “He just said to me, 'Of course I want you to have it here.' The club currently has 123 members. Recent junior training sessions attracted 70 children. Theodore Tennis Club hosts a popular program for juniors. (Supplied: Theodore Tennis Association) “Who knows? In 100 years, maybe another player will come out of Theodore,” says Mrs. Olsson. Anderson says the winning formula for a good tennis player is 10 percent talent and 90 percent heart. “You have to love the game if you want to get better,” he says. “You really have to want to get better and that ability comes with practice.” Anderson's trophy is kept in a second-hand antique cabinet. (ABC News: Amy Sheehan)

