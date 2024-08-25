Paris Paralympic Games: Five new British faces to watch | Paris Paralympic Games 2024





Archie Atkinson, cycling The 19-year-old world champion in the C4 individual pursuit, Atkinson comes to Paris to compete in four events and, in the ultimate act of sporting inflation, give 2,000,000% while he does it. Having learned how to ride a track bike from Chris Hoy, picked up career advice in a chance meeting with two-time Paralympic gold medallist Ben Watson, the signs for Atkinson are good. The only downside? An admission that his favourite pre-race meal is a bowl of rice mixed with Biscoff spread. Bly Twomey, table tennis An 11-person table tennis team is travelling to Paris and her place will soon be taken by 14-year-old Twomey. She took up the sport just three years ago and is now ranked fourth in the world in the C7 category for people with cerebral palsy. She trains with multiple medallist Will Bayley and is a prodigy with a tough mentality. When I’m at the table I think if I just keep going I have a chance to win, she says. You don’t give up until the last point is won. Bly Twomey from Great Britain will compete in the Class 7 qualifiers on the second day of the ITTF European Para Table Tennis Championships in September 2023. Photo: Eileen Langsley/Popperfoto/Getty Images Rachel Choong, badminton Few athletes have waited so long to make their Paralympic debut or had such eminent credentials as Choong, a 10-time world champion. With badminton only added to the Games in 2020 and her SH6 classification eliminated, Choong had to make do with commentating events in Tokyo. Now, Paris is calling for the 30-year-old and she plans to seize her chance. If you’re prepared to give it your all, hopefully it will pay off, she says. Iona Winnifrith, swimming Another super young star, this time in the pool, Winnifrith is only 13 but has won two European titles this year in the SB7 100m breaststroke and SM7 individual medley. Her prodigious talent has seen her win five medals in 2022, her first year of competition, meaning a debut scheduled for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics has had to be brought forward. Iona Winnifrith will compete in the women's 50m butterfly at the 2024 British Swimming Championships. Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images Eden Rainbow-Cooper, athletics The 23-year-old makes her Paralympic debut in the T54 class and she does so on the back of an unprecedented performance. In April she became the first British female wheelchair runner to win the Boston Marathon, and followed that up with a sixth place in London a week later. In a short space of time she has become a leading figure in a highly competitive field.

