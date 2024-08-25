Sports
Bucs win quadrangular tennis meet | News, Sports, Jobs
The Blue Earth Area girls team competed in a four-way match against Sibley East, United South Central and Glencoe-Silver Lake on Tuesday, August 20, and posted a 3-0 record for the day.
“I went into the day thinking that if we could win two out of three games it would be a good day,” BEA head coach Spencer Monson said. “So, winning all three of them made it a great day.”
The Bucs defeated Sibley East and GSL by identical scores of 5-2 and narrowly defeated USC 4-3.
“It was a very good tournament for us, with four very evenly matched teams,” Monson commented. “It gave us a good opportunity to grow as a team.”
BEA 5, Sibley East 2
The Bucs won three of four singles matches against the Wolverines.
Grace Hanson of the Bucs defeated Morgan Johnson in the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4.
Addison Prescher of BEA, playing at No. 3 in singles, defeated Hannah Bartlette in three sets, 6-0, 6-0.
Abby Lorenz picked up BEA's third singles win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lydia Harmon at No. 4 singles. Sibley East's Morgan Haggenmiller defeated Carol Schrader at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-3.
Sibley East recorded their other victory in doubles, as Ady Beneke and Tessa McCracken defeated Erin Prescher and Abigail Greff 6-1, 6-2.
In second doubles, the Bucs' Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau defeated Macey Thoele and Addie Cowell 6-4, 7-5.
BEA's McKinley Hanson and Katelyn Storbeck secured the overall victory for BEA by defeating Taylor Moos and Kylah Olson 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.
BEA 5, GSL 2
The Buccaneers tamed the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers 5-2.
BEA won three of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to achieve a 5-2 victory.
Addison Prescher earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Finley Guerrero in the No. 2 singles match.
Abby Lorenz won the No. 3 singles match over Eva Stuewe 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.
At No. 4 singles, BEA's Abigail Greff defeated Abby Smith 6-4, 6-2.
GSL's Anna Sievert defeated Grace Hanson in the No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1.
The Bucs' Carol Schrader and Erin Prescher won the No. 1 doubles match over Abigail Ziegler and Mariah Gutknecht 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.
BEA's second doubles team of Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau posted a 6-4,7-5 victory over GSL's Abby Christensen and Jadyn Stuewe.
In the doubles match at number 3, it was Sophie Groe and Addison Nott of GSL who defeated McKinley Hanson and Katelyn 7-6, 6-4.
BEA 4, USC 3
It was the most exciting game of the day for Blue Earth Area, but they narrowly won 4-3 against the United South Central Rebels.
BEA's Grace Hanson defeated Olivia Bungum in the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4.
Lauren Hansen of the Rebels won the second singles match against Carol Schrader 6-4, 6-1.
Addison Prescher earned her third win of the day when she defeated USC's Ivy O'Rourke 6-1, 6-4 in the singles.
In the fourth singles match, the Bucs' Abby Lorenz won her third match of the day with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kylee Koziolek.
USC achieved two victories in the doubles matches.
In doubles No. 1, USC's Brylee Neubauer and Addison Mithun defeated Abigail Greff and Erin Prescher 7-5, 6-1.
The second doubles match also went to USC, with Maya Hansen and Julianna Clore winning both sets against Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau with identical scores of 6-4.
BEA recorded its fourth and decisive victory in the doubles match at No. 3 when McKinley Hanson and Katelyn Storbeck defeated Lydia Hartman and Caitlin Rheingans 6-2, 6-4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.faribaultcountyregister.com/sports/local-sports/2024/08/25/bucs-sweep-quadrangular-tennis-meet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bucs win quadrangular tennis meet | News, Sports, Jobs
- Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes medical examination in Adiala jail – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Prabowo's leadership should not be in Jokowi's shadow
- The Taliban have banned Afghan women from speaking in public
- Pakistan invites PM Modi to SCO meeting in October, but Islamabad visit unlikely due to tensions
- Thank you Gabbar: Shikhar Dhawan's retirement brings waves of tributes | Cricket News
- Imran avoided another May 9 by postponing PTI rally
- Boris Johnson criticises Keir Starmer for turning Britain into an 'Orwellian nightmare' Politics News
- Indonesian election body granted permission to issue new rules in line with protesters' demands
- A look at the viral moments of the Democratic National Convention
- Area shaken by second quake in two days | Canberra Times
- Paris Paralympic Games: Five new British faces to watch | Paris Paralympic Games 2024