Bucs win quadrangular tennis meet | News, Sports, Jobs

The Blue Earth Area girls team competed in a four-way match against Sibley East, United South Central and Glencoe-Silver Lake on Tuesday, August 20, and posted a 3-0 record for the day.

“I went into the day thinking that if we could win two out of three games it would be a good day,” BEA head coach Spencer Monson said. “So, winning all three of them made it a great day.”

The Bucs defeated Sibley East and GSL by identical scores of 5-2 and narrowly defeated USC 4-3.

“It was a very good tournament for us, with four very evenly matched teams,” Monson commented. “It gave us a good opportunity to grow as a team.”

BEA 5, Sibley East 2

The Bucs won three of four singles matches against the Wolverines.

Grace Hanson of the Bucs defeated Morgan Johnson in the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4.

Addison Prescher of BEA, playing at No. 3 in singles, defeated Hannah Bartlette in three sets, 6-0, 6-0.

Abby Lorenz picked up BEA's third singles win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Lydia Harmon at No. 4 singles. Sibley East's Morgan Haggenmiller defeated Carol Schrader at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-3.

Sibley East recorded their other victory in doubles, as Ady Beneke and Tessa McCracken defeated Erin Prescher and Abigail Greff 6-1, 6-2.

In second doubles, the Bucs' Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau defeated Macey Thoele and Addie Cowell 6-4, 7-5.

BEA's McKinley Hanson and Katelyn Storbeck secured the overall victory for BEA by defeating Taylor Moos and Kylah Olson 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

BEA 5, GSL 2

The Buccaneers tamed the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers 5-2.

BEA won three of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to achieve a 5-2 victory.

Addison Prescher earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Finley Guerrero in the No. 2 singles match.

Abby Lorenz won the No. 3 singles match over Eva Stuewe 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.

At No. 4 singles, BEA's Abigail Greff defeated Abby Smith 6-4, 6-2.

GSL's Anna Sievert defeated Grace Hanson in the No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1.

The Bucs' Carol Schrader and Erin Prescher won the No. 1 doubles match over Abigail Ziegler and Mariah Gutknecht 6-3, 4-6, 10-2.

BEA's second doubles team of Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau posted a 6-4,7-5 victory over GSL's Abby Christensen and Jadyn Stuewe.

In the doubles match at number 3, it was Sophie Groe and Addison Nott of GSL who defeated McKinley Hanson and Katelyn 7-6, 6-4.

BEA 4, USC 3

It was the most exciting game of the day for Blue Earth Area, but they narrowly won 4-3 against the United South Central Rebels.

BEA's Grace Hanson defeated Olivia Bungum in the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-4.

Lauren Hansen of the Rebels won the second singles match against Carol Schrader 6-4, 6-1.

Addison Prescher earned her third win of the day when she defeated USC's Ivy O'Rourke 6-1, 6-4 in the singles.

In the fourth singles match, the Bucs' Abby Lorenz won her third match of the day with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kylee Koziolek.

USC achieved two victories in the doubles matches.

In doubles No. 1, USC's Brylee Neubauer and Addison Mithun defeated Abigail Greff and Erin Prescher 7-5, 6-1.

The second doubles match also went to USC, with Maya Hansen and Julianna Clore winning both sets against Grace Schavey and Brooklyn Rosenau with identical scores of 6-4.

BEA recorded its fourth and decisive victory in the doubles match at No. 3 when McKinley Hanson and Katelyn Storbeck defeated Lydia Hartman and Caitlin Rheingans 6-2, 6-4.