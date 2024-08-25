Sports
Bruins legend Rick Middleton shows his magic at Fan Fest Boston Hockey Now
LOWELL- Rick Middelton picked up two more assists for the Black and Gold last weekend.
The Bruins legend led the alumni who kicked off the team’s annual Fan Fest Tour. Presented by Wegmans, the three-day event, part of the Bruins 100-days of hockey campaign, featured a day filled with kid-friendly interactive activities, photo opportunities and giveaways for hockey fans of all ages.
Middleton played a major role in the festivities, joining Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery in Lewiston, Maine, on Friday. The All-Star right winger returned to action on Saturday for Day 2 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Nifty worked his magic, greeting dozens of fans both young and old, signing autographs and posing for photos as he celebrated the team’s rich 100-year history.
“I've been doing these fan parties since they started,” said Middleton, 70. “If they ask me to do them, I do them if I can. I also do a lot of Learn to Play clinics and try on hockey gear for the kids. That's awesome. We usually sign the sticks, too, but they decided not to bring them today. A street hockey game could break out.
If that were the case, fans would undoubtedly want Middleton on their side.
Middleton, one of the best playmaking wingers of his era, was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the first round (14th overall) of the 1973 NHL Amateur Draft. He was traded to the Bruins in 1976 for Ken Hodge in what turned out to be a lopsided deal. Hodge played only one more year, while Middleton became a star on Causeway Street, scoring nearly 900 points in a Bruins uniform over the next 12 seasons.
Working on a line with center point Barry PedersonMiddleton recorded five consecutive 40+ goal seasons in the early 1980s, while averaging 90 points per year. He was named co-captain of the Bruins with Ray Bourque in 1985–86, but retired as the team's leading scorer two seasons later. Middleton currently ranks fourth all-time with 402 goals, ninth with 496 assists, and sixth with 898 points.
It was particularly satisfying to remain involved with the Bruins during the centennial celebrations.
“I grew up in an Original 6 city in Toronto,” Middleton said. “I hate to say it, but I was a Leafs fan. When I came to Boston and was here for 12 years, and (Bruins president) Cam (Neely) retired my No. 16 jersey in 2018, I always felt so connected to the city. But after 30 years with the alumni, 15 of them as president, I really feel like I'm a part of the organization and have been for a long time. That's why I like to show up at these things. As long as they keep asking, I'll be there. When they stop asking, you get concerned.
Middleton has marveled at the connection Bay State has had with the Black and Gold over the years. The bond is stronger than ever.
“I haven't seen it like that since the year I got here after the Bobby Orr era,” Middleton said. “Unfortunately, the year I got here was the year Bobby left, but the fans were crazy at that time. They were coming off the two cups in the early '70s and it was great. It kind of petered out in the early 2000s, but after the lockout in '05, they really focused on building a team. They went out and got (Zdeno) Chara and obviously won the Stanley Cup in '11. The fan base has been crazy ever since.”
Middleton is one of 12 Bruins to have their numbers retired, but he has a feeling more will follow.
“I'm really surprised it hasn't happened yet with some of these guys,” Middleton said. “From Big Z to Patrice (Bergeron) to eventually (Brad) Marchand and (David) Pastrnak. They're all on the Centennial team and rightfully so. I think they have so many that they probably have to spread them out. I'm not sure how they're going to do that. Maybe all together, wouldn't that be nice?
Meanwhile, Nifty looks forward to what this year's team has in store for the 2024-25 season.
“I think it's going to be a fun year,” Middleton said. “They've really changed it up. They've added a lot of size and Bruins fans like a physical game. I think they need that.”
