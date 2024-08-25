Sports
Djokovic wants clear protocols in tennis after Sinner doping case | Tennis News
The Serbian tennis legend says he understands the frustration of some players over the lack of consistency in doping rules.
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic understands why some players are questioning whether there are double standards in the sport after Jannik Sinner sat out of action despite testing positive for steroids twice. He says he agrees there is a lack of consistency.
Sinner tested positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined that the banned performance enhancer was inadvertently introduced into his system through a massage from his physiotherapist.
The ruling was announced Tuesday, less than a week before Sinner begins the US Open as the top-seeded man. Djokovic, who won the tournament last year for a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, is the second seed.
I understand the players are frustrated with the lack of consistency, Djokovic said.
As I understand it, his case was approved almost immediately after it was announced.
We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the feelings of many players who wonder if they are being treated the same, Djokovic said.
After the news broke, some players reacted on social media, wondering if Sinner had gotten lucky because he is one of the best players in the sport.
Canadian player Denis Shapovalov was among those who questioned the alleged double standards in the game.
I can't imagine what every other player who has been banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now.
Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) August 20, 2024
The 23-year-old Italian was told earlier this year that he had tested positive for low levels of the banned anabolic drug clostebol during the Indian Wells Masters in March.
Eight days later, an out-of-competition test was also carried out, which was positive.
Sinner said he had been provisionally suspended for several days, although that fact was not made public at the time. He insisted he was being treated the same as any other player.
There is no quick fix, there is no other treatment, it is all the same process, Sinner said.
He and his team quickly appealed, saying the drug entered his system when his physical therapist used a spray containing the drug to treat a cut and then gave the player massages and sports therapy.
Jannik Zondaar (@janniksin) August 20, 2024
Djokovic said he is a co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, an organization that advocates for clear and fair protocols and standardized approaches to cases.
Djokovic said that many players have had similar or very similar cases where they did not have the same outcome. The question now is whether it is a question of money or whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that can then handle his or her case more efficiently.
Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner, said the Sinners case is a delicate matter.
I think there is something behind it that many people do not know. I do not know it myself. Ultimately, it is something very difficult to talk about, Alcaraz said.
He eventually tested positive, but there must be a reason why he could continue playing that we don't know about. So I can't say much about it. He's been declared innocent and so we have Jannik in the tournament. And so there's not much to talk about and I [in] no position to add anything to it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/8/25/djokovic-wants-clear-protocols-in-tennis-after-sinner-doping-case
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Djokovic wants clear protocols in tennis after Sinner doping case | Tennis News
- 'Brother, we broke up with you for a reason': Jeffries compares Trump to an old boyfriend
- Turkish Navy commissions first Reis-class AIP submarine, TCG Piri Reis
- Former President Donald Trump to visit Wisconsin on Thursday
- Please. Deputy Provincial Secretariat for Public Welfare. Central Kalimantan Welcomes the Arrival of Paskibraka National Members, Representatives of Central Kalimantan in 2024
- State of the Program: Missouri Football, Year 5 under Eli Drinkwitz
- Notting Hill: Thousands of police expected at carnival after UK riots | UK News
- The Observer's take on the US presidential election: Kamala Harris has set out her big picture. But can it work? | Observer Editorial
- PM Modi asks youth with no political experience to join politics
- Who After R Ashwin? Dinesh Karthik Reveals Name of Frontrunner | Cricket News
- Sathiyan's combative victory over Aruna is in vain for Delhi
- Celebrating Ukrainian National Day, 2024 A photo report