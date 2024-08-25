Djokovic wants clear protocols in tennis after Sinner doping case | Tennis News

The Serbian tennis legend says he understands the frustration of some players over the lack of consistency in doping rules.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic understands why some players are questioning whether there are double standards in the sport after Jannik Sinner sat out of action despite testing positive for steroids twice. He says he agrees there is a lack of consistency.

Sinner tested positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined that the banned performance enhancer was inadvertently introduced into his system through a massage from his physiotherapist.

The ruling was announced Tuesday, less than a week before Sinner begins the US Open as the top-seeded man. Djokovic, who won the tournament last year for a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, is the second seed.

I understand the players are frustrated with the lack of consistency, Djokovic said.

As I understand it, his case was approved almost immediately after it was announced.

We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the feelings of many players who wonder if they are being treated the same, Djokovic said.

After the news broke, some players reacted on social media, wondering if Sinner had gotten lucky because he is one of the best players in the sport.

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov was among those who questioned the alleged double standards in the game.

I can't imagine what every other player who has been banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now. Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) August 20, 2024

The 23-year-old Italian was told earlier this year that he had tested positive for low levels of the banned anabolic drug clostebol during the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Eight days later, an out-of-competition test was also carried out, which was positive.

Sinner said he had been provisionally suspended for several days, although that fact was not made public at the time. He insisted he was being treated the same as any other player.

There is no quick fix, there is no other treatment, it is all the same process, Sinner said.

He and his team quickly appealed, saying the drug entered his system when his physical therapist used a spray containing the drug to treat a cut and then gave the player massages and sports therapy.

Djokovic said he is a co-founder of the Professional Tennis Players Association, an organization that advocates for clear and fair protocols and standardized approaches to cases.

Djokovic said that many players have had similar or very similar cases where they did not have the same outcome. The question now is whether it is a question of money or whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that can then handle his or her case more efficiently.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner, said the Sinners case is a delicate matter.

I think there is something behind it that many people do not know. I do not know it myself. Ultimately, it is something very difficult to talk about, Alcaraz said.

He eventually tested positive, but there must be a reason why he could continue playing that we don't know about. So I can't say much about it. He's been declared innocent and so we have Jannik in the tournament. And so there's not much to talk about and I [in] no position to add anything to it.