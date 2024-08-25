UTT 2024: PBG Bengaluru Smashers to take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in Clash of Giants-Slayers







Both PBG Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis will look to continue their winning streak when they meet in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday. The teams won their opening matches against Chennai Lions and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, thanks to the herculean killer efforts of Jeet Chandra and Ayhika Mukherjee. The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). All the exciting matches will be televised on Sports18 Khel on TV and streamed live on JioCinema in India and Facebook Live outside India. Tickets can be purchased online through BookMyShow and offline at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ticket office at Gate No. 1. Jeet and PBG Bengaluru Smashers made a strong statement in their opening match against hosts Chennai Lions, winning by a margin of 11-4. En route to the overwhelming victory, Jeet defeated India's top-ranked male paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 to extend his team's overall victory further. Captain Alvaro Robles, American ace Lily Zhang and experienced Indian paddler Anthony Amalraj – who only played in the mixed doubles – also stood out with their performances for PBG Bengaluru Smashers, who will be looking to continue their strong performance in their opening match when they take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. “It's a great feeling, especially beating him (Sharath) in Chennai,” Jeet said. “We are looking forward to it; we have just started. We are preparing for the coming matches.” Although they would later relinquish that milestone to the Bengaluru-based team, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis had earlier recorded their biggest win of the season in their 10-5 victory over debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Giant-killing was again the theme of the tie, especially when Ayhika defeated the competition’s top-ranked player Bernadette Szocs 3-0. Seventeen-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee had also impressed in his stunning victory over French paddler Lilian Bardet. “I was excited to play with her (Szocs); I was very happy because I always liked to play against higher ranked players,” Ayhika said. “I prepared myself. I didn't think about winning or losing; I just thought about playing my best game. And yes, it worked out well!” If both teams can get another big win, it could bring them closer to their first goal: qualifying for the play-offs. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published via a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

