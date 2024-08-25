India's Dhawan bids farewell to international and domestic cricket





YEARS New Delhi Experienced Indian season-opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket. The 38-year-old ended his illustrious career by sharing an emotional message on Instagram to announce his decision, thanking everyone who supported him throughout his remarkable career, which has earned him several accolades. I am at a point where when I look back I see only memories and when I look forward I see a new life. It was always my dream to play for India and I got to live it. I am grateful to many people for that. “I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricket career, I have peace in my heart. I have played a lot for my country. I am just saying this to myself, that you should not be angry that you are not playing for your country anymore, but be happy that you had the opportunity to do so,” Dhawan said in a video posted on his official Instagram account. Throughout his illustrious career, runs came effortlessly from Dhawan's bat. He represented India in all formats, but ODI was his specialty. In 167 appearances, the left-handed bowler delivered a heroic performance, hitting 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In the longest format of cricket, where he forged memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan amassed 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was peppered with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan has made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, Dhawan has played 122 First-Class matches and has scored a whopping 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties. In List A, Dhawan has played 302 matches and has scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable stats are further highlighted by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

