With Paris in sight: Para table tennis athletes prepare for the 2024 Paralympic Games

ITTF Asia Para Table Tennis Training Camp

From July 16 to 20, Thailand hosted the ITTF Asia Para Table Tennis Training Camp in conjunction with the ITTF Fa40 Thailand Para Open. This event brought together 16 Para table tennis players (8 male and 8 female) from seven Member Associations (MAs) across Asia, including Indonesia, India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Hong Kong(,China).

Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Alessandro Arcigli from Italy, the camp provided an important opportunity for these athletes to improve their skills and strategies in preparation for Paris 2024. In addition, the camp provided a platform for seven coaches from the participating member associations to exchange knowledge and gain valuable insights into high-performance coaching at an international level.

The training camp consisted of traditional training sessions, multiball sessions and matches, with two daily sessions of 3 hours, divided into two blocks of 75 minutes, preceded by a 15-minute warm-up.

The training camp is a great opportunity for all participants to meet players from different countries and train in a different way than usual. All coaches are very positive to ensure that the players can learn from their great experience in Paralympic table tennis. We are in the gym for more than six hours a day and have the opportunity to talk with the players and between coaches, to get feedback that will help the ITTF plan the next development projects of Paralympic table tennis. Camps like the one in Thailand offer all athletes precious moments of unity and sharing, and it would be important that these events increase in number throughout the year, possibly accompanied by opportunities for competitive comparison, said Alessandro Arcigli (ITA), PTT Asia Training Camp Head Coach.

International Para Table Tennis Training Camp, Lako, Slovenia

Building on these efforts, another large training camp took place in Lako, Slovenia from 23 to 30 July. This camp included 60 athletes from 13 countries, all focused on their Paralympic dream. Six athletes (three men and three women) and three coaches from Egypt, South Africa and New Zealand took part in this exceptional opportunity.

A unique aspect of this camp was the participation of 12 Olympic sparring partners from five countries, who provided essential support during the training sessions. This collaboration not only improved the quality of training, but also fostered a spirit of solidarity among the athletes as they prepared for the challenges of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

It was a great experience for me as a coach to see the high standards of all the players at the training camp. Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity to experience this camp, said Dawne Fortuin (RSA), Coach.

The paratennis training camps in Thailand and Slovenia were partly supported by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) through the 2024 STT & TC Grant.

The ITTF’s commitment to Para table tennis doesn’t end with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. In fact, the federation is keen to continue its support beyond the Games, with a host of initiatives planned to further develop the sport and empower athletes around the world.

Support for national training camps in Oceania

The ITTF's support extends beyond continental borders and also extends to Oceania, where two member associations, New Zealand and Tonga, will receive support to organize national training camps for Para table tennis.

The New Zealand National Para Table Tennis Training Camp, scheduled from 28 September to 2 October, is expected to attract 21 athletes. The camp will play a key role in the country’s preparations for the development of their PTT athletes and coaches, by providing athletes with targeted training in a high-performance environment.

Meanwhile, Tonga is planning its first ever National Para Table Tennis Championships, in conjunction with a National PTT Training Camp to be held from 3 to 8 November. The event is expected to attract 20 athletes, marking a significant milestone for the sport in Tonga and opening up a new avenue for the development of Para Table Tennis in the region.

Para Table Tennis U-23 European Challenge 2024

GV Hennebont Tennis de Table, in collaboration with the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), is also preparing to host the first Para Table Tennis U-23 European Challenge 2024. This groundbreaking event will take place from 21 to 25 October at the Hennebont Ping Center in France and will showcase the incredible talents of young para-athletes from across Europe, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit.

Para Table Tennis Continental Training Camp, America

Following the Paralympic Games, the ITTF will host a Para Table Tennis Training Camp in the United States. This initiative aims to build on the momentum of the Paralympic Games by providing athletes with enhanced training opportunities, promoting skill development and promoting the growth of Para table tennis in the region.

ITTF Para Table Tennis Athletes Subsidies

In addition to organizing training camps, the ITTF has also provided direct support to athletes through the ITTF Para Table Tennis Athlete Grants. This year, 18 athletes from 14 member associations across three continents (Africa, Asia and the Americas) received grants to participate in ITTF-sanctioned international events or training camps. These grants are critical to ensuring that athletes have access to high-quality training and competitive opportunities as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Notably, six of these grant recipients have already secured their place in Paris.

The support of the ITTF has helped me in my preparation and training for the Paralympic Games. My dream is to win a medal for my country during the Games, says Sayed Yousef (EGY), a PTT grant recipient and participant in the PTT training camp in Lako.

The ITTF’s expanded Para table tennis activities in 2024 underscore its commitment to providing athletes with the resources and opportunities they need to excel on the global stage. Through training camps and grants to support athletes from around the world, the ITTF plays a critical role in shaping the future of Para table tennis.