The Search for the Happy Warrior

Martin Chandler | 08:04 BST 25 August 2024

The name of O'Neil Gordon Collie Smith is one that has fascinated me all my life, although I can't remember now exactly how it started. It must have come from the stories my father told me, and although I can't remember now exactly what he said, it must have been something along the lines of 'What would he have achieved if he hadn't died so young?'

The lack of real knowledge beyond the basics of his Test career and his sadly early death were a source of frustration for some time, but something I could live with easily enough until I started reading Garry Sober's 2002 novel. My autobiographywhose opening chapter is a heartfelt sermon to the friend he lost in the tragic traffic accident in 1959.

It was therefore inevitable that when I found an outlet for my musings on cricket and cricketers a few years later, the first thing I wanted to write about was Collie Smith.

There are plenty of books written about Sobers, and I found material in those books, but also in books by or about Everton Weekes, Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, and in various histories of West Indies cricket and accounts of the few series in which Collie appeared. But what I couldn't find was a biography of Collie himself, and I knew there was one because there was a passing mention of it on, of all places, his Wikipedia page.

Where I could find no reference to the book entitled The Happy Warrior and written by Kenneth Chaplin, was in Padwicks Bibliography of Cricket. Padwick's first edition appeared in 1977, and an updated and expanded second edition seven years later. I thought for a while that it might be one of those books that was written but never actually published, but then I saw a copy. It was in a dealer's shop, but it wasn't in great shape, it wasn't substantial and, even if I had been able to overcome those concerns, the price was far more than I would have been prepared to pay for a cricket book at the time.

In 2012 I had not seen a single other copy The Happy Warrior So, based on my research wherever I could find Collie, I wrote the article, which appeared as follows, in March 2012. I was pleased with the result and, as is always the case with anything that appears online, I thought I could make some changes to it if and when a copy of the book ever appeared.

For the next twelve years I continued to search for the book. I would regularly ask dealers, in hope rather than expectation, if they had copies and the answer was always no. I never saw a copy on a dealer's website, in a catalogue or at an auction. I also scoured eBay daily and used various search sites regularly in the hope that someone somewhere in the world would offer a copy.

I was so obsessed with this search that I asked everyone I met in the Caribbean to keep an eye out for a copy for me. Over the years I also did business with a few clients who had roots in Jamaica, and I offered them all huge discounts on the cost if they could get me a copy. It got to the point where I was making similar offers to everyone I knew with even the shakiest connection to the Caribbean, and of course nothing ever came of any of these requests for help.

At one point I even managed to get an email address for author Kenneth Chaplin, who is sadly no longer with us. To be fair to him, Chaplin did respond to my email, albeit only to say that the book is long out of print and that I can’t help you track down a copy. I asked him a few follow-up questions about who published the book, how many copies were printed, and such, but understandably, I never heard from him again.

I have often wondered why the book should be so rare. It was not really a limited edition, although I accept that is a misnomer in the sense that every book is limited by the number of copies printed, but the interest in Collie was enormous. Tens of thousands of Jamaicans turned up for his funeral, so there was certainly demand. I can also accept that many of those who did buy copies were not cricketing bibliophiles, and certainly not book lovers, but surely there must have been a few copies?

I would also imagine that the world was a lot bigger in 1960 and news of the book's publication may not have been widely known, but surely some of the many friends Collie made during his two seasons in the Lancashire League with Burnley would have heard of the book's existence and arranged for a few copies to be brought over here?

Well, it looks like there was at least one, because a few weeks ago I came home from work and, lacking something to occupy my mind before the 7pm news, I looked on eBay and sure enough, there was a copy of The happy warrior, and I didn't even have to go through the stress of an auction because there was a buy-it-now price, which I dutifully paid.

And so, a few days later, a copy of Collie Smith's biography duly turned up at my door. The most remarkable thing about the sale was that, as far as I can remember, the original listing had gone online at least eight hours before I saw it – am I really the only cricket collector with an obsession with The Happy Warrior?

One of the qualities that collectors have, and one of the things that I believe really puts us on the spectrum, is that the thrill of acquisition trumps everything. So I had The Happy Warrior for a full six weeks before the idea of ​​actually reading the thing occurred to me, and it was only because I was left with very little to do last Saturday morning that I actually did it. Would it have made much difference to the article I wrote all those years ago? I reasoned that I owed it to myself to find out.

The 62 pages took less than an hour to read. The author, I learned, died in 2019 at the age of 90. He was a career journalist, not primarily in sports reporting, but you only have to google his name to see that he was a highly respected man who served as press officer to four Jamaican prime ministers. In terms of sports, his most important contribution seems to have been as a soccer referee, a FIFA-certified referee for 18 years. As far as I can tell The lucky one Warrior is his only book.

I wondered if the book just wasn't that good, and that the lack of quality contributed to why it was so elusive. That thought was certainly wrong, because the book is well written and sheds a lot of light on Collie's upbringing, his religious values, and his home life. Letters he wrote from England to his mother and fiancée are included in the text to further illustrate his character.

But as far as my feature is concerned, to my satisfaction, there is nothing to change. I had picked up all of Collie's cricketing exploits elsewhere, although if I were writing the feature today I might have mentioned that I had finally discovered where the name Collie came from, the explanation being that it was a pet name, after her maid Conchita, given to him by Collie's grandmother and which remained with him for the rest of his days.

The only little surprise in The Happy Warrior is that there is no mention of the special relationship with Sobers, but Chaplin, as far as I can see, with the exception of Gerry Alexander who provides a foreword, did not speak to any of the Collies West Indies team-mates. The book is very much a case of one Jamaican paying tribute to another, so perhaps that explains it.

Needless to say, I was happy to finally find a copy of a book I’ve been actively searching for for almost two decades. Like the success of finally doing so, something has disappeared from my life, so I’ll have to find something else to put the same energy into – I wonder what that will be?