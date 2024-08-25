



MIAMI Donta Jenkins knew what was going to happen. Seconds before Miami Central took the ball on fourth-and-1, the Lakeland senior edge rusher recognized the pass and split just a little wider. Jenkins eventually knocked down Bekkem Kritza's pass to seal the Dreadnaughts' 16-8 victory over nationally ranked Central at Traz Powell Stadium on Friday night. “I read my tackle,” said Jenkins, who has offers from UCF, USF, Louisville and a few others. “He was giving up on the pass the whole game, so I was ready. I knew they wanted that first down, so I just got ready. I saw the quarterback getting ready to throw and I put my hands up. It felt great. I knew after I did that, we won the game. Great feeling. Lakeland's defense, led by junior linebacker Malik Morris and Jenkins, stopped three Central fourth-down attempts in the second half. Morris was outstanding, making a fourth-down stop to end a promising Central drive in the third quarter. On the Rockets' next drive, Morris blocked a punt to give Lakeland excellent field position. He finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. It was the long touchdown of the game for Lakeland, which also had three field goals in the first half. Malik is special, Lakeland coach Marvin Frazier said. Malik is the best player in the country. I don't know what these guys are waiting for. He's the best player in the country. We held him back. We're excited about where we can go, but Malik is one of the guys who's going to get us there. Here are the key points from Lakelands' victory The Dreadnaughts' defense is strong Not many teams go into Traz Powell and beat Central (0-1, No. 20 USA Today Super 25). It’s been more than a decade since the Rockets fell to a public school that wasn’t a Miami-Dade County program. For Lakeland (1-0, No. 2 Class 5A USA Today Florida Network top 10), it was impressive to allow just one touchdown, a 56-yard touchdown pass from Kritza (Penn State commit) to four-star senior wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery. With a handful of exceptions, Lakeland shut down Central’s run game and the back-to-back goal line stands in the fourth quarter were big. I can't say enough good things about Malik Morris Lakeland’s four-star linebacker is one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class, and it’s easy to see why. Morris set the tone from the coin toss as he spoke to the Central players and backed it up with multiple physical tackles. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder made play after play in the second half as Lakeland (1-0) shut down the Rockets. Lakelands attack is a work in progress The Dreadnaughts didn’t have a great night on offense, largely due to how the Centrals’ talented front seven, led by Penn State defensive line commit Randy Adirika and Miami linebacker commit Ezekiel Marcelin, were able to stop the run and pressure quarterback Zander Smith. It also didn’t help that Lakeland was without several of its offensive playmakers. Lakeland won’t see a defense like this again until the playoffs (if it ever comes), and the offense will continue to improve as it gets healthier. Naeshaun Montgomery is special The Rockets receiver is expected to announce his college commitment on Sunday and gave college fans one last tantalizing performance to mull over. Montgomery is ranked No. 35 in the USA Today Florid Network top 100 and had more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown against Lakeland, a performance made all the more impressive when you consider that Ole Miss commit Keon Young shadowed him for most of the night. Montgomery made several highlight plays in the fourth quarter to keep the game interesting, including a potential touchdown in the final three minutes, but the referee called him out of bounds. Montgomery is expected to decide between Florida and Penn State.

