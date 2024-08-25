Bangladesh makes history in Rawalpindi, records first Test win over Pakistan | Cricket News





Bangladesh made history on Sunday by registering their maiden Test victory over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Najmul Shanto's team defeated the hosts by 10 wickets after being set a modest target of 30. Bangladesh opted to field first and had started the Test on a high, leaving Shan Masood's men reeling at 16 for three on the opening day. However, riding on middle-order batter Saud Shakeel's (141) and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan's (171) rearguard centuries, Pakistan declared the first innings at 448 for six. Pakistan, who were mounting an all-pace Test attack for the first time in 28 years, were then put to the back foot by Bangladesh as they scored 565 runs in reply to open up a 117-run lead. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim smashed a 341-ball 191, supported by capable fifties from Shadman Islam (93) and Mehidy Hasan (77) to see off Pakistan. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts after being knocked out by Bangladesh's Nahid Rana on the fifth day. (AP) Historic victory Pakistan suffered a huge collapse on the morning of the fifth day, having held on to their previous day’s total of 23 for 1. The team lost half their men for 104, before spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets to bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 146. Bangladesh openers Islam and Zakir Hasan overturned the 30-run deficit within seven overs. The victory marked Bangladesh's first Test win over Pakistan in 14 attempts. They had previously lost 12 matches and recorded a solitary draw since their first meeting in 2001. Bangladesh have now defeated nine of the 11 Test teams they have met. They are yet to record a win over India and South Africa. The victory marked Bangladesh's 20th Test win in 143 matches and seventh away. The Tigers had previously won twice in the Caribbean and Zimbabwe, in addition to solitary victories in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. As a result, the Tigers also overtook Pakistan in the 2023-25 ​​ICC World Test Championship points table with their second win in five matches this cycle. Pakistan dropped to eighth spot after their fourth defeat in six matches this cycle, which saw their points-scoring percentage (PCT) drop to 30.55. The teams will meet on August 30 in the second test match at the same venue. Bangladesh wins away test match July 9, 2009: West Indies beaten by 95 runs, Kingstown

July 17, 2009: West Indies defeated by 4 wickets at St George's

April 25, 2013: Zimbabwe beaten by 143 runs, Harare

March 15, 2017: Sri Lanka defeated by 4 wickets, Colombo

July 7, 2021: Zimbabwe beaten by 220 runs, Harare

January 1, 2022: Beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, Mount Maunganui

August 25, 2024: Beat Pakistan by 10 wickets, Rawalpindi

