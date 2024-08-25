Yorktown field hockey team brings back many top players this fall





Nowadays, whenever hockey is discussed at the local girls' school, the Yorktown Patriots are quickly brought into the conversation. A team earns such recognition if it has appeared in four of the last five Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournaments, winning the titles in 2021 and 2023, and finishing as the runner-up in 2022. With many top players returning from last season's 20-2 mark, Yorktown should once again be a strong contender for district, regional and state tournaments this fall thanks to that experience. “We have a lot of potential and we're excited to have another strong season,” Yorktown coach Olivia Shipley said. “We're a pretty even team on both sides.” Those returnees include senior captains Elena Reiser and Paige Baskin. Reiser scored 10 goals and had seven assists last season. Baskin scored the game-winning goal in overtime of last season's state championship game. Speedy senior midfielder Olivia Stafford is another top returner, scoring 11 goals with seven assists last fall. Stafford has become one of the school's best and most versatile female athletes. She also plays for Yorktown's girls lacrosse team, has played basketball and has run track. Stafford has played on four state championship teams at Yorktown, two for field hockey and two for lacrosse. She is also an excellent soccer player, having committed to play that sport at Vanderbilt University. Stafford has not played for the Yorktown soccer team. Other returning players include junior midfielder Madeleine Nimerala (four goals last fall), sophomore forward Anna Menard (six goals), senior forwards Kiran Friemel and Quincy Greene, junior forwards Katharine Martin and Mary Hardwick, senior defenders Emme Yoder and Kelly Brown, junior defender Reagan Fruzzetti, sophomore midfielder Molly Gill and junior goalie Sarah Kinzer. One of the talented freshmen is Leah Williams, sister of Alexis Williams, who excelled on the team last year and now plays for the University of Pennsylvania. Yorktown's early season non-Liberty District schedule includes games against recent former state champions Fairfax and Madison. Yorktown's district schedule begins with an away game against Herndon on September 23, with one game against former state champion Langley Saxons. The Patriots will also play for the first time in the Broadneck High School Invitational in Maryland, where they will face host Broadneck on Sept. 7 and Patuxent the same day. Broadneck won the Maryland 4A regional tournament last fall and advanced to the Maryland state tournament. Patuxent also played in the Maryland state tournament last season. Yorktown also has a regular season non-district game against Frank Cox on September 28. Cox is a 24-time VHSL state champion in the Class 5 or 6 entry categories since 1981, with four runner-up finishes. “We've had some tough games, but we like that,” Shipley said. REMARK: Yorktown's overall record over the past three seasons is 59-7. The Patriots finished 9-14 when they first qualified for the state tournament in 2019, losing in the first round.

