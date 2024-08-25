Sports
Paralympic Games: Chinese players not invincible, says para table tennis player Bhavina Patel
Tokyo Paralympic table tennis silver medallist Bhavina Patel is determined to outdo her Chinese opponents at the Paris Paralympics, which begin on August 28. She says they are not invincible. | Photo credit: PTI
Tokyo Paralympic table tennis silver medallist Bhavina Patel is determined to outperform her Chinese opponents at the Paris Paralympic Games, which begin on August 28. She says they are not invincible.
Bhavina is the first Indian paddler to win a medal in a class 4 event in Tokyo. When she left for this year's edition, she said she wanted to challenge the Chinese domination in table tennis because they too are human beings.
Bhavina told PTI Videos on Sunday (Aug 25, 204), Chinese players are human beings and so are we. China doesn't matter to me, even in Tokyo I had beaten a Chinese player so there is no pressure on me to face them. I have adapted my tactics to them so I will play my best against them on the day,” she said.
The table tennis player from Mehsana, Gujarat, who is also a Commonwealth Games champion and Asian Games medallist, said her sole focus will be to give her best. “There is no nervousness. I just have to give my best. I believe when we think of giving our best, nothing else comes to our mind,” she said.
Her doubles partner Sonalben Patel said: “Bhavina and I have put in twice as much effort in our training as partners and we will do our utmost to come home with a medal.”
Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist Krishna Nagar in men's singles badminton SH6 said he wants to repeat his feat.
“I hope everything goes well in Paris and I will try to win gold again for India. I will do everything to defend my gold in Tokyo. Preparations have gone well, I feel positive and will try to play it safe,” he said.
Shot putter Sachin Khilari made his debut at the Para Games and said he expects at least a gold medal from himself.
“I am very excited. I have been preparing for the Paralympic Games for 1.5 years. I performed well at the World Championships and I expect a gold medal from myself, because I worked hard for it,” he said.
On how he deals with the pressure of competing against the best athletes in the world, Khilari joked: “The pressure is on them to compete against me because I consider myself the best.”
Debutant discus thrower Sakshi Kasana said: “I have worked incredibly hard to reach this moment. Representing your country at the Paralympic Games is the most important thing for any athlete. I hope my four years of hard work pays off.”
PCI chairman and legendary para javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia claimed that India will finish among the best nations at the Para Games.
“I have 20 years of experience in para sports. I have won 3 medals. I know every player and their performance individually. The kind of support we got from Prime Minister Modi, 50 players from TOPS programme are going,” he said.
Many players got help through CSR activities. We will win more than 25 medals. India will be in the top 20 in the medal table.” He is also confident that Sumit Antil will defend his gold medal and raise the national flag.
“Sumit will definitely defend his gold medal. Sumit is fit, has no injuries and is very confident in himself. The national anthem will definitely be played and Sumit will win gold,” Jhajharia said.
India has sent a team of 84 participants, its largest ever, to the Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.
|
