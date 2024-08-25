Florida High School Football FHSAA, SSAA Scores, Schedule Overview





Football Friday is back! And the high school football season in Florida is off to a fantastic start. Teams from Miami to Tampa, Orlando to Pensacola and Jacksonville to Naples have begun their 2024 seasons. Some, like IMG Academy and Miami Northwestern, had their Week 1 games on Thursday night. Others must wait until Saturday, including Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas. But for the rest of Florida’s high school football teams, Friday marked the start of a new season. There was a gun scare in Fort Pierce that led to a suspension for Westwood vs. John Carroll. The USA TODAY Network – Florida has all the teams, big and small, lined up for you. US High School Football Results Looking for more info on Friday night football games in Florida? Check out our coverage from Palm Beach County to the Panhandle: Watch all high school football games in Sarasota and Manatee counties, from Riverview to Venice. Watch all high school football games in Lee and Collier County, from Fort Myers to Naples. Watch all high school football games in Palm Beach County, from Boynton Beach to Wellington. Watch all high school football games in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, from Port St. Lucie to Vero Beach. Watch all high school football games in Brevard County, from Cocoa to Viera. Watch all high school football games in Volusia and Flagler County, from DeLand to New Smyrna Beach. St. Augustine High School Football Results Watch all high school football games in St. Johns County, from Nease to St. Augustine. Watch all high school football games in Duval and Clay counties, from Ponte Vedra to Jacksonville. Gainesville High School Football Results Watch all high school football games in Alachua and Marion counties, from Gainesville to Ocala. Watch all high school football games in Polk County, from Lakeland to Winter Haven. Watch all high school football games in Big Bend, from Gadsden County to Tallahassee. Pensacola High School Football Results Watch all the high school football games in the Florida Panhandle, from Pensacola to Panama City Beach.

