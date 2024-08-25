Novak Djokovic attacks tennis' 'inconsistent' anti-doping program after Jannik Sinner case





Reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic has criticised tennis' anti-doping programme for a lack of consistency following last week's revelations about world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic also called for rule changes that would have allowed Sinner to continue playing without notice after two urine tests, both conducted in March, revealed traces of the banned steroid clostebol. News of the positive tests was finally announced last week, along with a ruling by the International Tennis Integrity Agency that there was no fault or negligence, ruling that Sinner had inadvertently contracted the infection after receiving a sports massage from his physiotherapist. Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Liam Broady were among the players who publicly questioned how Sinner had come off so well. Djokovic said on Friday he could understand their position. I understand the frustration among the players comes from the lack of consistency, Djokovic told reporters in New York, where he begins his quest for his 25th major title on Monday. As I understand it, his case was approved the moment it was announced in principle. But you know, I think five or six months have passed since the news was brought to him [Sinner] and his team. So yes, there are many problems in the system. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the feelings of many players who wonder if they are being treated the same. Hopefully the governing bodies of our sport can learn from this case and come up with a better approach for the future. I think collectively there needs to be a change, and I think that's clear. Many players, I am sure you already know who these players are. They have had similar or the same cases, where they did not have the same outcome. The question now is whether it is a question of money, whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that can then handle his or her case more efficiently.

