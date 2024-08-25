Olympic champions inspire young locals

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

The Chinese national table tennis team recently brought excitement and joy to a local community in Qingyang, Gansu Province in northwest China. Bridging the gap between elite athletes and the general public, the event saw locals and table tennis enthusiasts come into direct contact with some of the world’s best players in an atmosphere of friendly competition and shared enthusiasm.

Local citizens and ping-pong enthusiasts, from children to the elderly, took turns challenging national team players, creating a dynamic and vibrant environment that celebrated both the sport and community spirit. Wang Chuqin, a two-time gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, humorously said that none of the community matches were easy, highlighting the competitive spirit and enthusiasm of local participants.

By taking table tennis out of the professional arena and into local communities, the Chinese national table tennis team highlighted not only the sport's accessibility, but also its appeal.

This approach has allowed people who would not normally have the opportunity to see, let alone play against, elite athletes to become directly involved in the sport. Such events foster a deeper connection between the sport and the public, increasing the visibility and appeal of table tennis and inspiring future generations of players.

Direct interaction between national team members and the general public offers a unique form of inspiration, especially for youngsters. Seeing their heroes in the flesh, and perhaps even exchanging a few rallies with them, can rekindle a passion for the sport that might otherwise remain dormant.

Grassroots engagement is essential to promoting table tennis and encouraging wider participation, particularly among young people. When children and teenagers are inspired to pick up a paddle, they contribute to a stronger community base for the sport, supporting its growth and future development.

Olympic and world champions who participate in such events not only strengthen their own relationship with the audience, but also serve as powerful role models for aspiring athletes.

These champions show that, beyond their skills and achievements, they are approachable and down-to-earth individuals who love to share their love for the game. This kind of contact without distance shows ordinary fans another side of their heroes, a side that emphasizes humility, kindness and a passion for sport.

Furthermore, these interactions often leave a lasting impression on the athletes themselves. By directly engaging with the audience, especially young fans, they are reminded of the reasons why they got into sports in the first place.

It also reinforces their love of the game and the value of sportsmanship and community involvement. For participants, especially the younger ones, these experiences can be transformative, encouraging them to dream big and pursue sports not just for competition, but for fun, fitness and personal growth.

This broader initiative also includes other Olympic sports such as athletics, gymnastics and shooting, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of sport in promoting “fitness for all” across a range of activities. By showcasing a variety of sports in community settings, these events help to promote a culture of fitness and wellbeing, emphasising the importance of regular exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Encouraging people to participate in physical activity has numerous benefits that go beyond physical health. It contributes to mental well-being, reduces stress and improves people’s mood. Furthermore, sport can be a powerful tool for building social connections and fostering a sense of community. Events like these help break down barriers and bring people together, promoting inclusivity and unity through shared activities and experiences.

Promoting sports among young people is especially important because it helps identify and nurture future talent. By introducing different sports to young people in an engaging and accessible way, events like these have provided a platform for discovering new talents that may not have been identified through traditional avenues. Furthermore, exposing children to sports at a young age helps instill important values ​​such as teamwork, perseverance and discipline.

As China sets out to become a true sports giant, it is not only focusing on medals and records, but also on the health, happiness and well-being of its people. This all-encompassing approach underscores that the development of a “sports giant” involves more than just international success and reflects the widespread acceptance and deepening of a national sports culture.

Building a strong foundation for youth sports also supports the long-term development of professional sports. By encouraging broad participation in sports from an early age, a larger talent pool can be developed, creating a robust pipeline of athletes ready to progress to higher levels of competition. This is crucial to maintaining and improving the competitiveness of Chinese athletes on the global stage.

The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]