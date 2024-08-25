Sports
Highlights of U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Jaipur Patriots beat U Mumba, claim 1st victory
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots won 9-6 vs U Mumba© UTT
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Highlights:Jaipur Patriots defeated U Mumba TT 9-6 in their Ultimate Table Tennis League match on Sunday in Chennai. Jaipur started the match with a brilliant win in the men's singles match. Suthasini Sawettabut continued the momentum in the second match and claimed another win. Later, U Mumba showed some courage and won the next two games. However, Jaipur held their nerve and emerged victorious. It was Jaipur's first win of UTT 2024.
Here are the highlights of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots, live from Chennai:
-
22:01 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur Patriots win the tie
Jaipur Patriots defeated U Mumba by a score of 9-6 in their Ultimate Table Tennis League match on Sunday. This is Jaipur's first win of the season. Here are the detailed scores:
U Mumba TT 6-9 Jaipur Patriots
Quadri Aruna 0-3 Cho Seungmin [9-11, 8-11, 5-11]
Maria Xiao 1-2 Suthasini Sawettabut [11-9, 5-11, 10-11]
Thakkar/Xiao 2-1 Seungmin/Mani [4-11, 11-3, 11-9 ]
Manav Thakkar 2-1 Snehit SFR [2-11, 11-7, 11-8]
Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Nithyashree Mani [6-11, 8-11, 11-5]
-
21:59 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Nithyashree Mani wins the women's singles round
Jaipur Patriots seal the deal with another brilliant victory. This time Nithyashree Mani beats U Mumba's Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women's singles match by 6-11, 8-11, 11-5. With this match, Jaipur Patriots have also won this tie by the score of 6-9.
-
21:41 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Manav Thakkar wins the men's singles round
This match is getting more interesting with every passing moment. Trailing 0-1 in the men’s singles match, Manav Thakkar of U Mumba came back in style and defeated Snehit SFR of Jaipur Patriots. In the second and third match, Manav claims a score of 11-7 and 11-8 and wins the fourth match. Currently, U Mumba is trailing 5-7 against Jaipur Patriots in the tie match.
-
21:18 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Tough battle in men's singles
A tough battle is witnessed in the men's singles match between Manav Thakkar and Snehit SFR. After Jaipur Patriot' Snehit came on the scene with a promising first game victory with a score of 11-2 against Manav. However, the U Mumba star recovered in style and won the second game with a lead of 11-7. The winner of this match will now be decided in the final game.
-
21:14 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: U Mumba is back
What a brilliant comeback!!! After losing the first game, U Mumba’s Manav Thakkar and Maria Xiao come back in style to win the remaining two games in the doubles. The duo claim scores of 11-3 and 11-9 and won the third game. The overall score of the tie is 3-6 in favour of Jaipur Patriots.
-
21:12 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur wins first doubles match
After winning the first two matches, Jaipur Patriots continue their brilliant run in the doubles as well. This time, the duo of Cho Seungmin and Nithyashree Mani wins the first match of the doubles against U Mumba's Manav Thakkar and Maria Xiao. Jaipur claims a score of 11-4 in the first match.
-
20:41 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Sawettabut wins 2nd match
Woah!!! What a great match by Suthasini Sawettabut from Jaipur, she defeated Maria Xiao in the 2nd match. In the third match Sawettabut scored 11-10 and won the match. Overall Jaipur Patriots led the match 2-0 against U Mumba.
-
8:30 PM (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Tough battle in women's singles
A tough battle is seen in the women's singles encounter. Jaipur Patriots' Suthasini Sawettabut and U Mumba's Maria Xiao both have won a one-one game in the second match. First Xiao won the first game with 11-9 scoreline while Sawettabut won the second game with 11-5 lead.
-
20:25 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur wins first match
And that's it. Cho Seungmin continues this fiery performance and dominates U Mumba's Quadri Aruna with ease. After winning the first game, Seungmin wins the second and third games with the scores of 11-8, 11-5. With this, Jaipur has won the first match against U Mumba.
-
19:53 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur in the driving seat
Jaipur Patriots started the match on a dominant note with Cho Seungmin winning the first game in style, beating U Mumba’s Quadri Aruna 11-9 to take a 1-0 lead in the first game.
-
19:46 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots live from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
