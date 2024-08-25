Sports
Cricket: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in historic Rawalpindi Test | Cricket News
Bangladesh are dedicating their historic victory to those killed in recent protests, with the top player donating prize money to flood survivors.
Bangladesh cricket team shrugged off political unrest at home to record a historic 10-wicket win over Pakistan as the hosts swept to 146 wickets all out on a dramatic final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, a lawmaker from former prime minister Sheikh Hasinas Awami League, shared seven wickets as the pace bowlers dominated the top order to give Bangladesh their first win in 14 Test matches against Pakistan on Sunday afternoon.
The visiting team's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated the victory to the people who died during the recent political protests against Hasina and her government.
“We honor the people who recently died in our country during the protests and pray for their souls,” Shanto said after the match.
“It's a great feeling and a very special moment for us,” Shanto added.
More than 450 people have been killed in Bangladesh since the police crackdown on student protests against Hasina began in July until her ouster on August 5.
We've had a tough time this past month [political] situation, but this win will still bring a little smile to his face, the 26-year-old said with a big smile on his face.
It's a historic day for us [to win the first Test match against Pakistan]. It's huge.
Bangladesh Pakistan | 1st test | Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won by 10 wickets
PC: printed circuit board#BCB #Cricket #BDCricket #Bangladesh #PAKvBAN #WTC25 photo.twitter.com/yqNmaQ6rsL
Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 25, 2024
Mishfiqur Rahim donates prize money to flood survivors
Bangladesh's batsmen Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 15 and 9 runs respectively, leaving the visitors 30-0 at tea time. This was only their seventh away win in a Test match.
Pakistan, who had given away a 117-run first innings lead despite being 448-6, were bowled out by a disciplined pace and spin attack after they resumed the match at 23-1 and were still 94 runs behind.
Mohammad Rizwan followed up his unbeaten 171 runs with a top score of 51, but most of his teammates were guilty of hasty shots coupled with aggressive fielding positions from Shanto.
Mehidy took 4-21 and Shakib 3-44, while the three fast bowlers Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana took one wicket each.
It's really nice how everyone showed character in such hot conditions, said Shanto, praising his batters for posting a formidable first-innings score of 565. We knew that if we bowled in the right places we could win this match and today Shakib and Miraz used the conditions very well.
Veteran wicketkeeper/batter Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged player of the match for his 191-run innings in Bangladesh's first innings.
When Rahim accepted the award at the post-match ceremony, he called the innings one of his finest performances.
The 37-year-old said he would donate the prize money to people affected by the floods in Bangladesh in recent weeks.
I would like to ask all the people at home, those who can, [to] Donate and help this cause too, Rahim said.
Pakistan's fourth consecutive Test loss
In a dramatic first session, Bangladesh set up their victory as Pakistan limped to 108-6, losing five wickets. Captain Shan Masood (14) was dismissed in the second over of the day when Hasan found a slender lead and left the Pakistan captain caught behind.
Hasan should have let Babar Azam out for a couple of ducks in the match, but wicketkeeper Litton Das bowled a simple catch from the first ball Babar faced. Babar tried to break the shackles and hit three boundaries before he was out to fast bowler Rana (1-30) when he was on 22.
The Pakistani middle-order batsmen were guilty of throwing away their wickets against the two spinners, Shakib and Mehidy.
The defeat means Pakistan's run of five defeats and four draws since last beating South Africa in Rawalpindi in 2021 has ended in a record 100,000 defeats.
We need to collectively look back at the mistakes we made and work on them, Masood said after losing his fourth consecutive Test match since being appointed Test captain for a series in Australia late last year.
I apologize to the whole nation and hope we do much better in the next game.
The second Test match will also be played in Rawalpindi from next Friday after it was shifted from Karachi due to construction work at the National Bank Stadium.

