Texas Football Recruiting: Five-star LB Jonah Williams commits, giving Longhorns a much-needed win in the state





Texas secured a huge commitment from the state on Saturday when the five-star linebacker Jonas Williams dedicated to the Longhorns including at LSU and Texas A&M.Williams is ranked No. 7 overall and is the highest-ranked prospect at his position in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. Williams didn't tell coach Steve Sarkisian of his commitment until he made his announcement public Saturday night. He told 247Sports in an embargoed interview earlier Saturday that he picked the Longhorns for a variety of reasons, and that LSU finished second. “It was all about the coaching staff, the atmosphere and life after football,” said Williams. “It was just too good an opportunity to give up. In case football ends early, you have to think about what happens after that. Williams' promise helps the Longhorns in their search for a contract a top five recruitment catch in 2025The class currently sits at No. 7 and has added a four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks a day earlier from Georgia. The Galveston, Texas native projects as a hybrid safety at the next level due to his elite athleticism. Williams is compared to former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons in his 247Sports scouting report, who played a similar role as a hybrid safety, linebacker and slot cornerback at the college level. Williams is also a star high school player, and 247Sports National Analyst Hudson Standish notes that he has the potential to play pro in both sports. Here's Standish's full evaluation of Williams' game. One of the most bizarre athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early round selection in the MLB or NFL Draft. Two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back for the historic TXHSFB program Galveston Ball, leading the Tors to their best two-year stretch since the 1990s. Listed at 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds with encouraging length and an athletic frame that should offer the potential to add weight at the next level. Currently projected to play linebacker long-term, but has an elite combine testing profile that could allow him to stick in the defensive backfield as a safety or nickel. Excellent reactionary athlete who can rotate his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to activate in the run game before hitting opponents Williams marks the second five-star in-state commitment for Steve Sarkisian and co. this cycle, joining five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, who committed to Texas earlier this month over Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Texas A&M. It's also a much-needed win for the Longhorns, who have found themselves on the wrong side of the recruiting war for five-star receiver prospects Dakorien Moore (dedicated to Oregon) and offensive tackle Michael Fasusi (dedicated to Oklahoma) during the summer. Texas jumps to No. 7 in the team rankings for the class of 2025, a list headlined by commitments from Williams, Lockett, four-star edge Lance Jackson, four-star LB Elijah Barnes, four-star ATH Nick Townsend and more. Twelve of Texas' 17 commitments in the 2025 class come from the state of Texas.

